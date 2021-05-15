David Power: I’m in a weak position compared to Tipperary hurling but I’m still privileged

Tipperary senior football manager David Power readily admits he is in a weak position when it comes to attracting the best Gaelic talent in the county.

Although former U21 hurling star Conor Bowe is part of his panel this season, former Munster rugby player Alan Tynan opted for hurling having been initially approached by Power.

John Meagher swapped codes last year following the likes of Steven O’Brien, who later returned to the footballers, while players such as Bill Maher and Jimmy Feehan have moved from hurling to football.

Such toing and froing is always going to be the way, Power accepts. Having an open channel with his hurling equivalent Liam Sheedy is important. “We talk, and look I suppose he is a busy man and I am a busy man. We’d always have a talk in the off-season and maybe before the season to see what players he is looking at.

“To be honest with you, I am in kind of a weak position. If he wants the player there is a good chance they are going to go to the hurling. That’s the reality of it so. But look, there is still enough good footballers in the county, and I think we proved that last year as well. We are both in a privileged position.”

Power is hopeful Bowe can make an impact despite not having been exposed to inter-county Gaelic football at underage level. “The last number of years, the dual thing hasn’t really been allowed in Tipperary. Unfortunately, he hasn’t played at minor or U21 football for Tipperary.

“He was playing senior club football for his club Moyle-Templetuohy last year and he caught our eye. We asked him in and he was delighted to be getting involved. He has trained really hard. We’ll see where things take him.”

Being able to recruit former Dublin footballer Philly Ryan was another notable move by Power, who initially contacted him in early 2020. “He has very sound Tipp connections. His father is from Tipp, Tommy Ryan, his uncle (Dinny) was on the 1971 team that won the All-Ireland hurling with Tipp. I think he scored the winning goal. So really at the start of this year, he decided to give it a go with Tipp.

“To be fair to Philip, he has a hunger that he wants to achieve at senior inter-county level. I suppose he wants to prove to himself that he is at that standard, so we are certainly going to give him that opportunity.”

Power has been strong in his calls to reconfigure the All-Ireland SFC but after last year’s Munster success he does see a future for the provincial championships.

“Even though winning the Munster Championship was brilliant, I think it does need a bit of a change. Now, I do think there is definitely room for the provincial championship, because winning the Munster Championship for the first time in 85 years has been huge.

“The only big disappointment is that we haven’t really been able to spread the gospel in terms of getting the cup around to all the schools in the county. Hopefully with time that will happen as well. I think that’s important. Obviously, football is number two in Tipperary. Any time we get a win like that, we certainly have to make the most of it.”

Starting with Limerick in LIT Gaelic Grounds today, Power knows Tipperary have to deal with more expectation this year at least in Division 3 South. “We can’t look beyond the Limerick match. This year we are probably going to be favourites in the opening three league matches and Tipp have struggled in those situations for the last number of years. I think we have to use the confidence of winning the Munster Championship last year in the right way.”

- David Power has been named 2020 Gaelic Writers Association Football Personality of the Year.