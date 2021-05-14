Missing in action: 15 football stars we won’t see in 2021

Panel call-up: 2001
Retired (Age 37)
2 All Stars, 1 League, 5 All Ireland finals
Debut: 2011
Retired (Age 31)
2014 All Ireland, 2015 All Star, 2017 League, 6 Munsters
Debut: 2008
Retired (Age 33)
2017 All Star and International Rules, 2019 League, 7 Connachts
Debut: 2005
Retired – from football (Age 36)
4 All Stars, 2019 League, 8 Connachts, 2006 Young Player of the Year
Debut: 2011
Retired (Age 30)
2014 All Ireland and All Star, 2017 League and International Rules, 5 Munsters
Debut: 2009
Retired (Age 32)
2019 League, 7 Connachts, 10 All Ireland semi-finals
Debut: 2008
Retired (Age 34)
3 Connachts
Debut: 2008
Retired (Age 34)
2019 League, 7 Connachts
Debut: 2008
Retired (Age 32)
3 Connachts, 2008 International Rules
Debut: 2008
Retired (Age 34)
2010 All Ireland, 3 Leagues, 3 Munsters, 5 Munster clubs, 2015 International Rules
Debut: 2010
Retired (Age 34)
8 All Irelands, 2 All Stars, 2013 Player of the Year, 5 Leagues, 1 club All Ireland
Debut: 2010
Retired (Age 31)
2010 Leinster, 2 All Star nominations, 4 Leinster runners-up
Debut: 2013
Sabbatical (Age 27)
6 All Irelands, 3 All Stars, 4 Leagues
Debut: 2007
Opted out (Age 32)
2015 and 2017 International Rules, Div 3 League, 2 All Star nominations
Debut: 2008
Retired (Age 33)
7 All Irelands, 5 Leagues, 9 Leinsters