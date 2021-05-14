Missing in action: 15 football stars we won’t see in 2021

Kieran Shannon selects a team of players who won't be taking to the football fields this summer for one reason or another
David Clarke

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 15:46
Kieran Shannon

1 DAVID CLARKE (Mayo) 

David Clarke
David Clarke

Panel call-up: 2001 

Retired (Age 37) 

2 All Stars, 1 League, 5 All Ireland finals

2 SHANE ENRIGHT (Kerry) 

Shane Enright and Peter Crowley
Shane Enright and Peter Crowley

Debut: 2011 

Retired (Age 31) 

2014 All Ireland, 2015 All Star, 2017 League, 6 Munsters

3 CHRIS BARRETT (Mayo) 

Chris Barrett
Chris Barrett

Debut: 2008 

Retired (Age 33) 

2017 All Star and International Rules, 2019 League, 7 Connachts

4 KEITH HIGGINS (Mayo) 

Keith Higgins
Keith Higgins

Debut: 2005 

Retired – from football (Age 36) 

4 All Stars, 2019 League, 8 Connachts, 2006 Young Player of the Year

5 PETER CROWLEY (Kerry) 

Peter Crowley
Peter Crowley

Debut: 2011 

Retired (Age 30) 

2014 All Ireland and All Star, 2017 League and International Rules, 5 Munsters

6 DONAL VAUGHAN (Mayo) 

Donal Vaughan
Donal Vaughan

Debut: 2009 

Retired (Age 32) 

2019 League, 7 Connachts, 10 All Ireland semi-finals

7 GARETH BRADSHAW (Galway) 

Gareth Bradshaw
Gareth Bradshaw

Debut: 2008 

Retired (Age 34) 

3 Connachts

8 SEAMUS O’SHEA (Mayo) 

Seamus O'Shea
Seamus O'Shea

Debut: 2008 

Retired (Age 34) 

2019 League, 7 Connachts

9 TOM PARSONS (Mayo) 

Tom Parsons
Tom Parsons

Debut: 2008 

Retired (Age 32) 

3 Connachts, 2008 International Rules

10 PAUL KERRIGAN (Cork) 

Paul Kerrigan
Paul Kerrigan

Debut: 2008 

Retired (Age 34) 

2010 All Ireland, 3 Leagues, 3 Munsters, 5 Munster clubs, 2015 International Rules

11 MICHAEL DARRAGH MACAULEY (Dublin) 

Michael Darragh MacAuley
Michael Darragh MacAuley

Debut: 2010 

Retired (Age 34) 

8 All Irelands, 2 All Stars, 2013 Player of the Year, 5 Leagues, 1 club All Ireland

12 GRAHAM REILLY (Meath) 

Graham Reilly
Graham Reilly

Debut: 2010 

Retired (Age 31) 

2010 Leinster, 2 All Star nominations, 4 Leinster runners-up

13 PAUL MANNION (Dublin) 

Paul Mannion
Paul Mannion

Debut: 2013 

Sabbatical (Age 27) 

6 All Irelands, 3 All Stars, 4 Leagues

14 GARY BRENNAN (Clare) 

Gary Brennan
Gary Brennan

Debut: 2007 

Opted out (Age 32) 

2015 and 2017 International Rules, Div 3 League, 2 All Star nominations

15 PADDY ANDREWS (Dublin) 

Paddy Andrews
Paddy Andrews

Debut: 2008

Retired (Age 33) 

7 All Irelands, 5 Leagues, 9 Leinsters

