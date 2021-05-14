Message in a bottle? Five ways of getting around maor foirne's disbandment

How will teams get their point across now that the maor foirne role has been disbanded? Hurley carriers, positioned on the sideline in the middle of each half, would seem the best placed alternatives in the small ball game but in football there are no such equivalents as water carriers have also been discontinued as part of Covid-19 regulations.

So what can be done?

Water breaks

The most obvious opportunities when they are the official in-game interludes. Tactics boards and huddles (although they are not advised for Covid reasons) have been utilised during these breaks to take on water, which will obviously be needed more in a summer season than a winter one. Give a team an inch and they’ll take a mile and in this case more than the minute that is permitted. And we all know the potency of these short intervals in styming momentum.

That much was seen going back to the club championships but as late as the All-Ireland SFC final in December when before the second-half water break Mayo had scored three of the last four points only to be torn apart by Dublin in the last quarter.

Feign injury

It has often been the case that a player will collapse to the ground if the opposition has scored too many times in succession. Referees have cottoned on to this now and unless they deem a player has incurred a serious injury or is in distress then they play on.

However, head injuries would be considered a valid reason to stop play and now that the concussion substitute has been introduced it is very much a topical issue.

There has been concern expressed by referees about how reporting such an injury could be cynically used to waste time but it may also be considered an opportunity to get words from the sideline to the field.

Wing commanders

Those players operating on the wings are the closest players to the sideline. If changes or switches are to be made then they would be the first receivers and possibly able to start the message relay to elsewhere on the field.

The GAA’s version of Chinese Whispers mightn’t be perfect but it would be better than nothing. At least there are no crowds to complicate the chain of communication but when they return getting a point across in an All-Ireland semi-final or final in Croke Park will be a skill in itself.

Substitutes are often given instructions before they come on but they may have to carry more than just what’s required of them.

Radio

We all know the importance of the kick-out and puck-out in the modern game. Stephen Cluxton is that accomplished a player he won’t need assistance in working out his restarts if a couple of them go astray. However, there will be some goalkeepers making their championship debuts this year. For example, in hurling Cork and Waterford will have new No 1s. With no maor foirne coming on to offer advice, goalkeepers will be isolated like never before.

Every once in a while there are anecdotal reports about goalkeepers, particularly in hurling, being mic’d up to management be it somebody on the sideline or who has the bird’s-eye view from the stand and can alert them about space and movement that they can’t see from the goalmouth.

It would be interesting to see how the GAA would react if a goalkeeper was found to have done such a thing.

A disrepute charge?

Shout

James Horan realised how much his voice carries last year when his own family could tell him what he was saying during games.

“My daughters were able to tell me what I was saying at the side of the pitch from the TV too,” he said before last year’s All-Ireland final.

“I remember I was saying something to the guy beside me about a player and the player stopped and looked over at us in the course of the game because he could hear what we were talking about. It was bizarre the way how it pans out.”

Again, such a means of communication is dependent on supporters in great numbers not being allowed back but a raised voice in a pretty vacant stadium can have the desired effect.

The only problem is the opposition will hear it too!

