Cork star returns from injury nightmare: 'Hopefully we will see the real Seán Powter this year'

For Seán Powter, the summer ahead is about changing the narrative around himself.

But in order to do so, he’ll need to remain injury free between now and the end of August. Co-operation is thus required from those unobliging hamstrings of his.

2021 represents Powter’s sixth season with the Cork senior footballers. But aside from seasons one and two, his inter-county existence has run in anything but a straight line.

The 23-year-old counts nine hamstring tears in total, the majority of which have occurred since limping out of Cork’s 2018 league opener against Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

From then to here, the postgraduate medicine student has played in just 10 league and championship fixtures.

In this three and a half year period, he started all of six games.

One of those rare starts was last November’s Munster semi-final against Kerry. It was his first time being on the field for the throw-in of a Championship fixture since July of 2017.

In a corner-turning evening below in the Páirc, Powter took home the man of the match crystal. His hefty tome of injury woe was behind him.

Or at least he thought — and hoped — this was the case.

On the Tuesday before Cork’s Munster final showdown with Tipperary, the luckless Douglas clubman injured his hamstring. Having hurt his shoulder in the extra-time win over Kerry, he asked the medical team to report this latest setback as a shoulder rather than a hamstring problem. He couldn’t deal with more hamstring headlines, more pity, and more doubt that his potential would forever be pushed out of reach because of his regular sideline stints.

Chatting from his UL accommodation a week out from Cork’s 2021 league opener, Powter reports the body to be in good nick. Those troublesome hammies behaved themselves during lockdown number three, which allowed the dynamic defender to do all of the individual work asked of him by management. A rare pre-season was enjoyed — and oh how they have been rare in recent years.

The day before we speak, Powter played 35 minutes in a challenge game against the Dubs in Kilkenny. His match fitness, no more than every other inter-county player, has a bit of a journey still to travel, but that aside, he faces into the competitive playing season free of injury.

The goal is very much to stay in this space.

“The aim would be to just get through the season without picking up a hamstring injury, or any injury at all,” he says.

Cork selector Seán Hayes told this newspaper on Monday last that the 2017 Young Footballer of the Year nominee is “flying” at the moment. He added that irrespective of how Cork fare in the months ahead, if Powter can stay the course until their campaign is at an end then that’s a win for both player and county.

Cork's Sean Powter is blocked by Paul Murphy of Kerry. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

“So far, so good. He is doing well and training hard so hopefully Cork football will see the real Seán Powter this year,” the selector remarked.

The real Seán Powter we saw during the aforementioned Munster semi-final of six months ago. His trademark directness stood in stark contrast to the endless sequences of lateral passing that pockmarked the game. And it was he who won the free two minutes into second-half injury-time that enabled Mark Collins kick the levelling score and drag the contest to extra-time.

His struggle to keep his emotions in check during the post-match interview with RTÉ painted the clearest picture possible of the significance of what Powter — and Cork — had achieved.

“Before the Kerry game, there was a headline in the Examiner which read ‘Seán Powter’s 1,205-day wait for Championship football’. I had that up on my whiteboard in college in the days before the game. It was a nice little reminder of how far I have come. In my mind, I was saying, ‘you’ve been through a lot to get to this moment so just enjoy it’,” Powter recalls.

“Right after the Kerry game, I was talking to Ian Maguire and he was like: ‘I actually didn’t think you’d be able to get back to that level’. He was delighted for me to be able to reach that level again. For me, it was relief as I believed I could get back there.

Missing the subsequent Tipperary game was the worst. We were coming off a big victory, there was an upbeat mood, and I thought I was kinda out the other side of the injuries.

“I asked for it to be reported as a shoulder injury because I just didn’t want people asking about the hamstring because it’s kinda the only thing people ask about. I didn’t want people everywhere I went saying, ‘hard luck’ or ‘sorry about that again’ kinda thing.

“You do kinda get sick of the pity and stuff. I feel like I am more known for my injuries rather than what I do on the field, and that is kind of annoying. But it is also a motivator to get back fully fit and to stay fit. I want to show people that I am not a person who could have reached their potential but didn’t because of injuries.”

Sean Powter, left, celebrates with Mark Collins of Cork following the Munster SFC win over Kerry last year. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Attempting to maintain a clean bill of health for the season ahead has seen Cork’s S&C coach Kevin Smith and physio Brian O’Connell study in minute detail previous hamstring injuries, when they occurred, and root causes.

To try and counter further setbacks over the coming weeks and months, Powter now sits out every fourth collective training session. Instead, he remains in Limerick, hops on a stationary bike in the University’s sports complex and does the pedalling prescribed for him.

He’s also curtailed his gym time, particularly the focus on upper body weights so as to lessen the weight on his hamstrings and reduce the risk of injury.

“I’d only be in the gym once a week and focusing on hamstring stuff when I am in there. It is a new method for me and I am definitely managing the body a lot better than I used to.

“I would say I’m still kinda stuck in that mindset [of just hoping to get through a game rather than anything else], but once I get three or four games under my belt that will go away like it did last season when I started our first five league games.

"I just feel if I can get those upcoming league games under my belt, it will lead onto an injury free season. Kevin Smith was saying I was hitting the same kind of running numbers that I was before all the injuries happened so that was a positive coming back.

I am excited for the season ahead.