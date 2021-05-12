‘He’d still do a job’: Michael Quinlivan on ‘ridiculously good’ Declan Browne

BACK TO THE WELL: Inter-county football makes its long-awaited return this weekend with the start of the Allianz Football League. This year marks the 29th year of Allianz’s partnership with the GAA, making it one of the longest-running sponsorships in Irish sport. In attendance at the Allianz Football League 2021 launch was Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney and Tipperary star Michael Quinlivan, pictured above at St Patrick’s Well, Clonmel. Quinlivan hopes Tipperary can build on last year’s success. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 06:00
John Fogarty

Tipperary’s 2016 All-Star Michael Quinlivan doesn’t want last year’s Munster SFC success to be the crowning achievement of the current group. 

Tipperary beat Clare, Limerick, and Cork on their way to a first Munster title in 85 years before their All-Ireland semi-final exit to Mayo.

“Look, we can’t sit there and say: ‘That’s it now’. We need to kick on, and we need to keep going. I wouldn’t like for us to be still talking about it in a couple of years’ time saying that was it and we’re not even trying to achieve something similar to it.

“Albeit, look, given the weekend that was in it and all the history that went with it, it’s never going to be repeated in that sense. But there’s different ways in which you can make seasons memorable I would say.”

Quinlivan is already benefitting from the presence of Declan Browne as forwards coach. The two-time All-Star joined David Power’s group after working with Wexford last season.

“He’s ridiculous. He’s so good. I honestly reckon you could put him in corner-forward and he’d still do a job.

“Just the small things that he does, he’s not trying to tell you exactly what to do, it’s only very small little pearls of wisdom. Little things for even kicking in the ball, where exactly to put it, that sort of thing.

“He has been a breath of fresh air around the place and I’ve really enjoyed learning off him. He knows where to be and what positions to take up. He understands both sides of the game and he has certainly been a big benefit to us since he came in.”

Quinlivan is hoping the Tipperary attack can also benefit from the introduction of Dublin’s 2015 All-Ireland winner Philip Ryan.

“Hopefully he comes down, settles in, and can play some really good football for us. We’ve seen it across the board in a lot of other counties.

“You see Conor Cox doing it up in Roscommon and hopefully he can have the same impact for us.”

