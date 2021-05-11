Camogie Association perform U-turn after 53% of clubs back split season

The Camogie Association has opted for a split season after 53% of clubs backed this option in the nationwide poll of camogie units.

Just over 60% of camogie clubs participated in the poll conducted by the Association, with 53% favouring a split season and the remaining 47% opting for a National League-club championship-All-Ireland championship schedule.

The latter was the approach initially favoured by Camogie top-brass, but a review of this decision was undertaken following strong criticism from the inter-county playing body, of whom 82% were in favour of a split season.

As a result of the poll outcome, the All-Ireland Championship will now directly follow the conclusion of the Littlewoods Ireland National League, throwing-in on the weekend of July 3/4 and concluding on the weekend of September 11/12.

Fourteen weekends of club championship activity will then run from mid-September to mid-December.

Furthermore, the Association’s decision to plump for a split season removes the threat of counties boycotting the National League, which had been a real possibility if the National League-club championship-All-Ireland championship schedule was persisted with.

“We would like to thank all of our members who carefully considered the two options and participated in this process,” said a Camogie Association statement.

“We have a result and a mandate from our members, which we will respect and implement. Planning will start immediately at National and County level to maximise Camogie activity for all players throughout 2021.

“The next steps for the Camogie Association are to detail the fixtures structure, collaborate with our colleagues in the GPA in relation to the feedback from our clubs, and work with broadcast partners to try and ensure maximum coverage possible for all of our Camogie on 2021.

“This comes on the back of welcome news from Government yesterday that female inter county Camogie players will receive the same amount of funding as their male counterparts from 2021 onwards.

“The Camogie Association welcome this decision, and the formal acknowledgement of the contributions that the Camogie Association, Camogie volunteers and players across the club network and at inter county level, make to Irish sport, society, culture and heritage. We will work with government and sport Ireland in relation to the roll out of this funding.”