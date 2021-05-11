GAA clubs in Republic return to training - but can't play challenge matches until next month

GAA club teams cannot play challenge games until June 7, it has been confirmed.

Croke Park today announced that in the 26 counties all club games are off limits until Monday, June 7. In Northern Ireland, club games can go ahead at present.

Inter-county minor and U20 challenge matches, meanwhile, are also on hold until early June.

Elsewhere, GAA club teams can now train on a full-contact basis, but still in pods of 15.

Underage teams have been back training since the end of last month and while the initial guidance was that training be non-contact, Croke Park have clarified that all club teams, including adult sides who stepped back inside the whitewash yesterday, can now train on a full contact basis.

Cover provided by the GAA’s injury benefit fund remains in place until May 31, based on 2020 team registrations. Details of cover for the 2021 season will be issued “in due course”. It remains to be seen in what capacity Croke Park will provide cover for loss of wages, be that through increased premiums or an insurance policy that players would subscribe to independently.

Elsewhere, matchday bus capacity for inter-county sides has been increased from 25% to 50%.