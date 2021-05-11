'A gentle and caring soul': Tributes paid after death of former Kerry hurler Patrick Corridon

'The Parish of Ballyheigue is in mourning following the passing of former Ballyheigue and Kerry Goalkeeper Patrick Corridon who passed away at a young age following an illness bravely borne'
Former Kerry goalkeeper, the late Patrick Corridon. Picture: Ballyheigue GAA / Facebook

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 10:54

Tributes have been paid to former Kerry goalkeeper Patrick Corridon who passed yesterday.

Corridon, as well as donning the colours of the Kingdom, was also a well-known referee and coach in local GAA circles.

"The Parish of Ballyheigue is in mourning following the passing of former Ballyheigue and Kerry Goalkeeper Patrick Corridon who passed away at a young age following an illness bravely borne," a Ballyheigue GAA social media post read.

"Patrick dedicated his life to Ballyheigue Hurling. Having represented both Ballyheigue and Kerry with great distinction, he then dedicated his life to coaching the next generations of Ballyheigue players.

"On Saturday mornings, he would be seen patiently coaching young boys and girls and inspiring them to be the best they could. He also coached at both schools in the parish. His love for Ballyheigue knew no bounds."

The club paid tribute to his hours spent volunteering as a coach and referee, as well as his "cool and calm persona".

"Apart from his hurling prowess and dedication to his club, he was to all who knew him a gentle and caring soul who would do everything in his power to help those in need. As a GAA community, we are heartbroken because a man like ‘Our Patrick’ does not come along very often.

"We extend our condolences to John P, Kathleen, Michelle, Louise, Aileen, Kieran, and to all who mourn for Patrick.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

