Peter Keane opens up on mountain rescue after Carrauntoohil fall

“I was very, very fortunate with Kerry Mountain Rescue that they came, and it was unbelievable – it was embarrassing, to be honest with you.”
Kerry manager Peter Keane fell on Carrauntoohil two days after Cork knocked his side out of last year’s Championship. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 00:00
John Fogarty

A simple slip on Carrauntoohil two days after Cork knocked Kerry out of last year’s Championship led to Peter Keane requiring surgery on a broken shoulder.

Keane agreed to help a farmer friend round up ewes on the mountain. 

“There was one condition — we wouldn’t talk football,” he recalled. 

“So I said we would and away we went. The forecast was to get poor later on, but it got bad earlier than anticipated. And I had a very innocuous fall, it was just a slip, and I put my hand back to save myself and unfortunately I dislocated my shoulder in doing the same thing.”

Keane was brought to Bon Secours hospital in Tralee following the efforts of the Kerry Mountain Rescue team. 

“I suppose I was very, very fortunate with Kerry Mountain Rescue that they came, and it was unbelievable – it was embarrassing, to be honest with you. People give out to me when I say it was embarrassing, because this is what’s there.

“But it was unbelievable to think that these people come out in all types of weather and you’ve somebody bringing half a stretcher, and another person bringing the other half, somebody bringing a sledge and somebody bringing stakes.

“For them to bring me down … it was amazing, that’s maybe the best way I could describe it, the way people could come out. Kerry Mountain Rescue has no funding, no Government funding, but they’ll go out in any conditions to bring any person home.”

