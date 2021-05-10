Tipperary defender Bryan O'Mara suffered fractured arm against Limerick

Bryan O'Mara may miss the remainder of Tipperary's Allianz Hurling League campaign after suffering a fractured arm on Saturday.

The Holycross-Ballycahill clubman was praised by manager Liam Sheedy for his performance in the half-back line during their opening-day draw with Limerick.

He was replaced by Pádraic Maher due to injury after 68 minutes and scans have shown he suffered a fracture that will rule him out for four to six weeks.

O'Mara was a key figure in Tipperary's All-Ireland U20 triumph in 2019 and made his senior debut in the 2020 League against Limerick.

“The lads defended very well. It’s great to see Brian McGrath and Bryan O’Mara putting their hand up. They’re a year older, they’re a year stronger,” said Sheedy.

“Cairbre (Ó Cairealláin) has done a really good job in terms of their physical preparation over the last number of weeks. That’s a very pleasing aspect of the game.

“We feel we are assembling a good panel, a good strong bunch and we may see a few more guys next weekend (against Cork).”