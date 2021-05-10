Male and female inter-county players set for equal Government funding

The significant imbalance in Government funding for male and female inter-county players will be brought to an end this year, Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has said.

Chambers has committed to trebling the current level of funding for female inter-county players, meaning camogie players and ladies footballers will receive the same level of grant funding on a per player basis as their male counterparts.

At present, €3m grant funding is paid annually to male inter-county players, whereas the €700k awarded to female inter-county players is a more team focused grant. This equates to an average of €1,282 per male player, compared to €424 invested for each female.

The Minister of State for Sport said these are figures he cannot stand over or defend. He confirmed that funding for female inter-county players will treble from €700k to €2.4m, adding that there is to be no change to the amount of funding allocated to male inter-county players.

Asked on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne when will this increase come into effect, Chambers replied “this year”.

“We have seen this year the GPA and WGPA merge, underpinned by the principle of equality, and I think that principle has to stand when it comes to the funding of our players. What I propose on doing is that we have €1,200 for both [male and female inter-county player],” said Chambers.

“If you take the Levelling the Field report from the WGPA last year, they referenced the huge difficulty they have around certain expenses. For all our young women and girls who are playing camogie and ladies football, we have to ensure there is no artificial glass ceiling when it comes to sport and I am serious about rectifying that. It is absolutely important that we have parity of esteem and equality of treatment when it comes to funding.”

Chambers insisted the disparity in funding that exists at present will be resolved this year.

“I am going to do that this year. Incremental progress, when there is such inequality, isn't enough.

“We'll be trebling the amount on the women's side, it'll go up to about €2.4m. There are slightly less female inter-county players than male but there will be equality in terms of the average of what both get and will both equate to €1,200. That is the right thing to do.

“It is important for any girl that wants to play for their county that they get that equality of treatment when it comes to state funding. It will enable us to support the welfare of teams in a greater way and also help players around their expenses.”