Darren Gleeson: Antrim must push on after historic win over Clare

The victory over the Banner in Belfast will go some way to helping the Saffrons avoid the relegation play-off in Division 1 having been promoted last year.
Antrim manager Darren Gleeson speaks to his players at the water break during the win over Clare at Corrigan Park. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 06:00
John Fogarty

Antrim manager Darren Gleeson has attempted to play down the significance of the county’s surprise win over Clare.

But as they prepare to visit Kilkenny next weekend, former Tipperary goalkeeper Gleeson was keen to put the result into perspective.

"We have a foundation laid within the group and we have to try and push on now and establish ourselves - one win won't do that for us.

"It means we have two points on the board and we go again next week with a bit of confidence to the standard-bearers over the last 20 years (Kilkenny) in Nowlan Park. The boys will be looking forward to it."

The Portroe man continued: "Every game is an opportunity to go out and represent your county. The county jersey is important and I think we have instilled that again.

“All the players come from fantastic clubs and all want to represent their county well. Today is done and we move on, we're finished with it and move on to next week."

Clare will hope to bounce back against Wexford in Ennis next Sunday. 2013 All-Ireland SHC winner Colin Ryan tweeted that there was an overreaction to the loss: “Jesus some perspective is badly needed, back training collectively 3 weeks, long drive to Antrim.... yes its a bad result but my god its not the end of the world. Some lads made debut, trial run for JC (John Conlon) at centre back, this league is essentially pre season.”

Former Kilkenny star Richie Power questioned the worth of the matches. “I wouldn’t fancy having to analyse those games this weekend,” he posted. “Glorified challenge matches. Really don’t see the point in a league this year with no finals.”

