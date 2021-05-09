Five star Cork start season with emphatic win over Waterford

An emphatic win for in Cork in this entertaining NHL Division 1 Group A game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, one which ended in a flurry of goals.
Five star Cork start season with emphatic win over Waterford

Robbie O'Flynn of Cork celebrates after scoring his side's first goal. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 09 May, 2021 - 17:27
Michael Moynihan

Cork 5-22 Waterford 1-27

An emphatic win for in Cork in this entertaining NHL Division 1 Group A game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, one which ended in a flurry of goals.

Both sides started briskly, swapping points in an open game - Waterford’s Kieran Bennett hitting the pick of those early scores.

It was 0-3 to 0-2 on 10 minutes when Jack O’Connor got a goal chance but blazed wide. Freetakers Patrick Horgan of Cork and Waterford’s Stephen Bennett were on target before Tim O’Mahony made it 0-6 to 0-4 at the first water break.

Cork resumed with a flowing move that ended with a Robbie O’Flynn goal. Calum Lyons almost responded in kind but his shot whistled wide of the Cork goal. Cork swept downfield and Horgan was denied by a brave Billy Nolan stop; Horgan’s 65 made it 1-7 to 0-6 on 25 minutes.

Two Bennett frees helped the Waterford cause - 1-8 to 0-7 on the half hour - but Cork finished strongly with three points in a row, leading 1-12 to 0-8 at the break.

Cork selector Ger Cunningham speaks to players during a water break. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Cork selector Ger Cunningham speaks to players during a water break. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Horgan and Bennett resumed with frees, but Cork nudged nine ahead with a Luke Meade effort from play - and when Jack O’Connor picked up a loose ball and goaled on 42 minutes it was 2-15 to 0-10.

Waterford responded well to that goal, outscoring Cork 0-8 to 0-3 in the run-in to the water-break: Jack Fagan’s effort made it 2-18 to 0-18 turning into the final quarter.

Horgan and O’Flynn stretched Cork’s lead on the resumption, but Bennett’s frees kept Waterford in touch: with seven minutes left the score was 2-21 to 0-22.

Waterford kept pressing, however - Gleeson cut Cork’s lead to four with five minutes left, but sub Shane Kingston made the game safe with a smart solo goal on the resumption.

Waterford's Darragh Lyons and Calum Lyons with Darragh Fitzgibbon and Billy Hennessy of Cork at the throw in. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie
Waterford's Darragh Lyons and Calum Lyons with Darragh Fitzgibbon and Billy Hennessy of Cork at the throw in. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Another Cork sub, Aaron Connolly, added another two goals in injury time, with Waterford losing Calum Lyons to a straight red - though Stephen Bennett had time for a Waterford consolation goal.

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-12, 8 frees, 3 65s); A. Connolly (2-0); R. O’Flynn (1-1); J. O’Connor, S. Kingston (1-0 each); D. Fitzgibbon (0-3); S. Barrett, T. O’Mahony (1 free)(0-2); L. Meade, S. Harnedy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: S. Bennett (1-12, 6 frees, 1 65); A. Gleeson (0-5); K. Bennett (0-3); M. Kearney (0-2); I. Daly, J. Fagan, S. McNulty, M. Kiely, P. Curran (0-1 each).

CORK: P. Collins; N. O’Leary, D. Cahalane, S. O’Donoghue; T. O’Mahony, M. Coleman, N. Cashman; B. Hennessy, D. Fitzgibbon; R. O’Flynn, L. Meade, S. Harnedy; J. O’Connor, P. Horgan (c), S. Barrett.

Subs: A. Cadogan for O’Connor and S. Kingston for Harnedy (both 53); D. Meaney for Hennessy (58, inj); A. Connolly for Barrett (65); C. Cahalane for O’Flynn (66); J. O’Flynn for O’Mahony, R. Downey for D. Cahalane (both 70).

WATERFORD: B. Nolan; I. Kenny, C. Prunty (c), S. McNulty; M. O'Brien, I. Daly, K. Bennett; D. Lyons, C. Lyons; J. Fagan, C. Gleeson, N. Montgomery; S. Bennett, A. Gleeson, C. Dunford.

Subs: B. Power for Montgomery (HT); P. Hogan for M. O’Brien and M. Kearney for Dunford (both 46); S. Fives for Kenny and P. Curran for C. Gleeson (both 53); M. Kiely for Fagan (66).

Referee: S. Cleere (Kilkenny).

More in this section

Antrim v Clare - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 Only the league? Not for Antrim hurlers after late rally stuns Clare
Dublin v Kilkenny - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 Kilkenny focus on finishing out games after outlasting Dublin in League opener
Westmeath v Galway - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1 Joe Canning among the Galway big guns set to return for clash with champions Limerick 
#hurling#cork gaa
Shane Nolan 13/12/2020

Kerry hit four-goal blitz in second-half comeback against Down

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices