Five star Cork start season with emphatic win over Waterford

Cork 5-22 Waterford 1-27

An emphatic win for in Cork in this entertaining NHL Division 1 Group A game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, one which ended in a flurry of goals.

Both sides started briskly, swapping points in an open game - Waterford’s Kieran Bennett hitting the pick of those early scores.

It was 0-3 to 0-2 on 10 minutes when Jack O’Connor got a goal chance but blazed wide. Freetakers Patrick Horgan of Cork and Waterford’s Stephen Bennett were on target before Tim O’Mahony made it 0-6 to 0-4 at the first water break.

Cork resumed with a flowing move that ended with a Robbie O’Flynn goal. Calum Lyons almost responded in kind but his shot whistled wide of the Cork goal. Cork swept downfield and Horgan was denied by a brave Billy Nolan stop; Horgan’s 65 made it 1-7 to 0-6 on 25 minutes.

Two Bennett frees helped the Waterford cause - 1-8 to 0-7 on the half hour - but Cork finished strongly with three points in a row, leading 1-12 to 0-8 at the break.

Cork selector Ger Cunningham speaks to players during a water break. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Horgan and Bennett resumed with frees, but Cork nudged nine ahead with a Luke Meade effort from play - and when Jack O’Connor picked up a loose ball and goaled on 42 minutes it was 2-15 to 0-10.

Waterford responded well to that goal, outscoring Cork 0-8 to 0-3 in the run-in to the water-break: Jack Fagan’s effort made it 2-18 to 0-18 turning into the final quarter.

Horgan and O’Flynn stretched Cork’s lead on the resumption, but Bennett’s frees kept Waterford in touch: with seven minutes left the score was 2-21 to 0-22.

Waterford kept pressing, however - Gleeson cut Cork’s lead to four with five minutes left, but sub Shane Kingston made the game safe with a smart solo goal on the resumption.

Waterford's Darragh Lyons and Calum Lyons with Darragh Fitzgibbon and Billy Hennessy of Cork at the throw in. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Another Cork sub, Aaron Connolly, added another two goals in injury time, with Waterford losing Calum Lyons to a straight red - though Stephen Bennett had time for a Waterford consolation goal.

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-12, 8 frees, 3 65s); A. Connolly (2-0); R. O’Flynn (1-1); J. O’Connor, S. Kingston (1-0 each); D. Fitzgibbon (0-3); S. Barrett, T. O’Mahony (1 free)(0-2); L. Meade, S. Harnedy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: S. Bennett (1-12, 6 frees, 1 65); A. Gleeson (0-5); K. Bennett (0-3); M. Kearney (0-2); I. Daly, J. Fagan, S. McNulty, M. Kiely, P. Curran (0-1 each).

CORK: P. Collins; N. O’Leary, D. Cahalane, S. O’Donoghue; T. O’Mahony, M. Coleman, N. Cashman; B. Hennessy, D. Fitzgibbon; R. O’Flynn, L. Meade, S. Harnedy; J. O’Connor, P. Horgan (c), S. Barrett.

Subs: A. Cadogan for O’Connor and S. Kingston for Harnedy (both 53); D. Meaney for Hennessy (58, inj); A. Connolly for Barrett (65); C. Cahalane for O’Flynn (66); J. O’Flynn for O’Mahony, R. Downey for D. Cahalane (both 70).

WATERFORD: B. Nolan; I. Kenny, C. Prunty (c), S. McNulty; M. O'Brien, I. Daly, K. Bennett; D. Lyons, C. Lyons; J. Fagan, C. Gleeson, N. Montgomery; S. Bennett, A. Gleeson, C. Dunford.

Subs: B. Power for Montgomery (HT); P. Hogan for M. O’Brien and M. Kearney for Dunford (both 46); S. Fives for Kenny and P. Curran for C. Gleeson (both 53); M. Kiely for Fagan (66).

Referee: S. Cleere (Kilkenny).