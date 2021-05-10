Peter Byrne: 36 years on, a loss that remains as  inexplicable now as then

The recent World Snooker final hauled Gerry Flanagan back to the summer of 1985 and the memory of his late pal Peter Byrne, as it does every year.

In a room at the Eye and Ear Hospital in Dublin, a few hours after Dennis Taylor’s epic ‘black ball final’ defeat of Steve Davis, the Dunshaughlin club mates chatted for the last time.

Byrne, a talented former Dublin U21 hurler, had initially been admitted to Navan Hospital a few hours after leaving the field with a nosebleed in a challenge game between Dunshaughlin and the Meath juniors in late April 1985 before being transferred to the Eye and Ear.

“He was in good spirits,” recalled Flanagan, who played centre-back in that game and remembers Byrne making little fuss as he walked off.

“He actually said in the hospital that he was surprised he was being kept in. He said he’d been getting the occasional nosebleed. But a few days later surgery was performed and we got the news that he did not survive and had passed away. It was an awful shock, totally unexpected.”

Today marks the 36th anniversary of Peter Byrne’s tragic passing. Two years earlier, his dynamism from midfield and crucial goal in the 1983 Meath IHC final had tipped the balance in Dunshaughlin’s favour, denying neighbours Ratoath 1-5 to 0-6.

That was his first season with the revived Dunshaughlin hurling club having initially thrown in his lot with the neighbouring Skryne footballers after moving out from Dublin with his wife Mary. With a job at Chadwicks in Navan and Mary employed in the Civil Service, the popular couple planned a life together in Meath and regularly socialised locally.

“We’d gone senior in the hurling after winning the intermediate championship and the plan would have been to build a strong team around Peter,” said Flanagan, who doubled as the club’s chairman. “Skill-wise, he was a class apart for us.”

Part of the panel for Dublin’s Leinster U21 championship loss to Kilkenny in 1975, a number of Byrne’s team-mates remember him as a tall, athletic and very good player.

Originally a Ballyfermot club man, the north Dublin club’s secretary Liam Joyce described him after his passing as “very definitely the best hurler ever to come out of the Ballyfermot area”.

“Peter hadn’t actually returned to training with us in early ‘85 because he was busy working on his house in Rathfeigh,” recalled Flanagan, a Roscommon man who broke the mould in Meath by submitting motions in 1982 and 1983 for the opening of Croke Park to other sports.

“But I received a request from the Meath hurling board asking if we would field a team against a Meath junior selection in Kiltale. I agreed and I got in touch with Peter. He said he’d play and was looking forward to playing against a county selection.

“He was in his usual midfield position and I was directly behind him and midway through the second half I saw him walking off the pitch holding his nose. I spoke to him and he said he’d got a nosebleed but that he would be okay. There was possibly a minor or accidental collision but certainly nothing malicious or anything.

“But late that night he was brought to Navan Hospital and he was transferred then.”

Tragically, just four months later, Peter’s widow, Mary, would lose her life in a road traffic accident when her car collided with a parked lorry and an oncoming car in the Tara area.

“As a club we’d set up a fund after Peter’s death which had raised £12,500 and we’d arranged to make a presentation to Mary on the weekend of the All-Ireland football final but she was fatally injured earlier that week,” said Flanagan. “It was devastating news that was very hard to comprehend. It still is.”

A GAA death grant of £5,000 had swelled the fund while a challenge game in Dunshaughlin between Offaly and Galway, who’d meet again months later in the All-Ireland hurling final, cleared a £2,100 profit. Cyril Farrell, in charge of Galway at the time, remembers fielding a strong team in front of a large crowd on a desperately wet evening.

Truth be told, the game would have been postponed ordinarily because of a pre-match deluge though with so much riding on the occasion, organisers pressed ahead and local Dunshaughlin footballers and hurlers, as well as members of the fire brigade, rallied to present a playable pitch.

A solicitor was later employed to discharge the funds, some of which were returned, some of which were put towards the cost of the funerals.

“We erected a dugout in the Dunshaughlin pitch with some of the money and we presented the Skryne club with a cheque for £500,” said Flanagan. “My wish now, 36 years on from Peter and Mary’s deaths is that the Meath County Board, the Dublin County Board or Croke Park could in some way recognise their memory.

"I’m not even sure what that would look like or what they might do but that last game he played was a game requested by the Meath County Board at the time and I think it would be a fitting thing to do.

“They were a lovely young couple with their whole lives ahead of them before those awful tragedies happened.”