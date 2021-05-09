Kilkenny focus on finishing out games after outlasting Dublin in League opener

Kilkenny 1-20 Dublin 0-18

With only the wind for company at an empty Parnell Park, the encouraging words of Brian Cody and one particular Kilkenny player were clearly audible during the second water break.

Dublin had just reeled off four points in a row to level the game at 0-16 apiece and Kilkenny's frustration was evident.

"What have we been talking about for the last six months? The final quarter! Let's go now, lads," roared the player, a nod perhaps to how Waterford barged past them in last November's All-Ireland semi-final.

Kilkenny also coughed up a 16-point lead against Dublin on Halloween night in Leinster, eventually recovering to win by one, so don't be surprised if they put an emphasis on final quarter surges this season.

Cody demanded a kick for the finish line too and his players duly delivered, outscoring Dublin by 1-4 to 0-2 from the water break and proving that even in his 23rd season, his voice hasn't grown stale.

The game hinged on Martin Keoghan's 61st-minute goal, the Tullaroan man collecting possession on the right endline at the golf course end, slipping between Paddy Smyth and James Madden before releasing an improvised ground stroke inside the near post after spilling possession.

Asked what he was hoping for from the league, Cody replied: "Well, more of that to be honest, building on that and improving on that. That would be our starting point. I'd be hoping that we improve on every facet of the play after that. Again, we've got to look at different players and we'll have an opportunity over the next couple of games to look at different options. We want at the end of the league to have a hugely competitive panel."

Cody had praise for Keoghan who scored 1-4 in total, all from play.

"Mossy had a great game, the work he put in, the effort he put in. He was there winning balls, you thought he was out on his feet and then he'd go again."

The 11-time All-Ireland winning manager had consolation for Richie Leahy, the skilful but injury-plagued midfielder who limped off after just 11 minutes.

"Desperate for Richie, I feel so sorry for Richie Leahy," said Cody. "There's nobody who trains better than Richie, nobody has more honesty and effort. He's a terrific player, he's having hardship with both hamstrings. But Richie will grind his teeth and come back."

That's unlikely to happen next weekend and Cody reported that Richie Hogan, Conor Delaney, and Walter Walsh probably won't make Sunday's home tie against Antrim either.

The sight of Adrian Mullen in a Kilkenny jersey again was encouraging though. The new captain hasn't played since February of 2020 due to a cruciate injury. He had a minimal impact, laying off a neat pass for a Keoghan point before being replaced at half-time, one of just four Kilkenny substitutions.

"Everybody out there had played a full club championship and a full inter-county championship (in 2020), Adrian has played no hurling except maybe four sessions with us over 14 months," said Cody.

There were 27 wides in total, a poor miss from a quiet TJ Reid, a botched Donal Burke free, and some general handling errors. Liam Rushe, back at centre-back for Dublin, was also dismissed in the 66th minute for a second booking. But with just 19 days preparation, it was generally decent fare and the teams were level seven times.

"That's what we need now, those matches," said Dublin manager Mattie Kenny. "Our execution and hurling sharpness just wasn't there but look, it's hard to expect it to be there. The last time we played together as a unit was November."

Scorers for Kilkenny: M Keoghan (1-4); TJ Reid (0-7, 6 frees, 1 65); J Bergin, P Walsh, J Donnelly (0-2 each); D Corcoran, C Buckley, A Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke (0-7, 5 frees, 1 65), C Crummey, D Treacy (2 frees), D Sutcliffe (0-2 each); E Dillon, D Gray, D Keogh, C Boland, A Dunphy (0-1 each).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; C Wallace, H Lawlor, P Deegan; D Corcoran, P Walsh, C Browne; C Buckley, R Leahy; J Donnelly, A Mullen, M Keoghan; J Bergin, TJ Reid, E Cody.

Subs: R Reid for Leahy (11); J Maher for Mullen (h/t); M Carey for Buckley (56); A Murphy for Bergin (60).

Dublin: S Brennan; A Dunphy, E O'Donnell, P Smyth; S Moran, L Rushe, D Gray; C Burke, J Madden; D Sutcliffe, C Crummey, R Hayes; D Burke, E Dillon, D Keogh.

Subs: R McBride for Moran (42); C Boland for Keogh (45); C O'Sullivan for D Burke (61); J Malone for C Burke (64); D Treacy for Hayes and P O'Dea for Madden (71); O O'Rorke for Dillon (73).

Ref: J Keenan (Wicklow).