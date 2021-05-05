How Tomás O’Connor went from a late starter to Kerry full-back

Tomás O’Connor’s story isn’t that of the ultimate late bloomer, but rather the very, very late starter.

22-year-old O’Connor was full-back on the Kerry hurling team that reached last year’s Joe McDonagh Cup final. His performances throughout the truncated season earned him selection at corner-back on the Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year.

Now, consider that O’Connor is playing hurling only nine years. Consider also that prior to 2013 the then-teenager had never been part of any team or never played in a competitive hurling fixture.

Fair to say so that the Crotta O’Neill’s clubman has travelled an exceptional distance in a very short space of time.

“The first game I actually played was the 2013 Féile semi-final against Lixnaw. Crazy kind of stuff, when you think about it now,” he reflects, ahead of Kerry’s opening Division 2A League fixture against Down on Sunday.

“You hear a lot of cases that way, when people don’t start things until later stages and they end up getting hooked on it. I owe a lot of it to the Crotta lads.”

He’s grateful too to the friends at Tralee CBS who coaxed the footballer from Ballymacelligott - he won an All-Ireland MFC medal in 2016 - to try his lot with the Crotta hurlers.

“I only ever pucked around at home off the wall, I never really got the chance to play it. So, I went into the Green in first year and Sean O'Donoghue, who was a very close friend of mine, suggested coming out and playing hurling with Crotta. I did, and I fell in love with it.

“In school, as well, Mark Ryall kept me at it. He actually gave me my first couple of hurleys. Well, my first real hurleys and I just absolutely fell in love with it. It just became the sport that I loved, even more than football. It was life-changing in a way when something like that is introduced to you. I was hooked from day one.”

Kerry’s Tomas O'Connor in action at Croke Park. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

And while he was clearly a quick learner, such are the strides he has made in the game over the past couple of years, the defender said his skillset is still very much a work in progress. He unfairly labels himself one of the least skillful members of Fintan O’Connor’s panel. No doubt there are many who would argue to the contrary.

“I would still consider myself one of the least skillful or maybe one of the less developed players inside in the squad. You can still see that I am awkward in some things. It (skill) is still coming. It is still a learning process. I am far, far away from the hurler I’d like to be.

“From the player that came into the senior set-up at 17 years of age to the player I am now, I am happy with the progress I am making, but I am leaps and bounds away from anywhere near the level I want to be at.”

Elsewhere, Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan has confirmed that County Board involvement in the approval process for the planned expansion of Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be limited to the board executive.

Freemount delegate John O’Flynn had sought clarity on whether the county board would have an opportunity to consider and comment on expansion plans - which include a GAA museum, visitor centre, coffee shop, and licensed restaurant. At Tuesday’s Cork County Board meeting, O’Donovan outlined the parties involved in the approval process.

“The approval process for the works at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, I won't say they are minor, but they are minor compared to the €100m construction of the stadium. The approval process for them will be the stadium board and the county executive,” said the CEO.