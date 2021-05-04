Seven hurling records that could fall in 2021

The records set to tumble

All-Time SHC Scorer: 13 points (goals and points combined) is the margin which separates Henry Shefflin and Joe Canning in the all-time SHC scoring charts. The retired Kilkenny ace in 71 games accumulated 27-484 (565), the Galway raider in 60 outings has racked up 27-471 (552).

Canning will take aim again in the Leinster semi-final against Dublin or Antrim and, win or lose that day, will have at least one other outing, so …

The Elite 500-Club: Just six championship points (goals and points combined) will see Cork’s Patrick Horgan to become just the third hurler - after Shefflin and Canning - to surpass the 500 point barrier. The Glen Rovers clubman currently stands on 22- 428 (494) from 60 appearances. The Rebels Munster semi-final clash with Limerick affords ‘Hoggie’ the first opportunity …

Points From Play: Both Joe Canning and Patrick Horgan brought their points tally from play (white flags) to 132 during the 2020 championship, one shy of the record which is jointly held by Kilkenny duo Henry Shefflin and Eddie Keher both on 133. A brace of points from the Galway and Cork sharpshooters is surely a racing certainty?

Antrim’s SHC Appearances Record: Simon McCrory (48) and Neil McManus (47), currently second and joint third respectively, both of whom made their championship debuts in 2007, are set to overtake leader Ciarán Herron (49) on the all-time appearances list.

The records that might fall

Graeme Mulcahy. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Limerick’s SHC Appearances Record: Graeme Mulcahy, since his 2009 debut, has lined out with Limerick on 46 championship occasions and would leapfrog leader Mark Foley (48, 2009-2015) should the reigning All-Ireland champions and the Kilmallock attacker enjoy at least three championship outings this summer.

Dublin’s SHC Appearances Record: Liam Rushe with 45 championship appearances since his debut in 2009 stands third on Dublin’s all-time list, just one behind Gary Maguire and within striking distance of Michael Carton who from 2003-2015 donned the sky blue championship jersey 48 times. Will Dublin play four championship games in 2021?

Records that will remain untouched

Kilkenny’s NHL Appearances Record: With a stunning 127 appearances between seasons 1966-67 and 1985-86, Frank Cummins has set a black and amber NHL standard that is unlikely to be surpassed.

Probably even more stunning is that the Knocktopher native, who played the majority of his club hurling with Blackrock in Cork and made just two appearances as a sub, lined out in the midfield engine-room on 112 occasions!

Current Kilkenny long-servers Richie Hogan and TJ Reid with 64 and 55 league appearances respectively are a long, long way back.

Tipperary’s NHL Appearances Record: Coincidentally another Cummins with a ‘century’ of league service is runaway leader of the Premier County’s all-time NHL appearances chart, goalkeeper Brendan Cummins guarding the Tipp net on 109 occasions.

Highest of the current crop is Padraic Maher on 73.

What if...

Limerick boss John Kiely celebrates last December’s All-Ireland final win over Waterford. He now bids to be the first manager to guide the county to back to back titles Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Limerick retain their All-Ireland title it will be the first time the Treaty County put All-Ireland’s back-to-back. The Shannonsiders’ previous triumphs -1897, 1918, 1921, 1934, 1936, 1940, 1973, 2018 - stand in splendid isolation.

The big three - Cork, Tipperary, and Kilkenny - have, of course, enjoyed back-to-back success on several occasions while Wexford (1955-’56) and Galway (1987-‘’88) also ‘doubled up’.

