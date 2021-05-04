Full inter-county GAA squads allowed to attend games in 2021

All non-playing inter-county panel members can attend games, the Government have confirmed.

In a tweet this afternoon, Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers confirmed that those who do not make the match-day 26 for National League or Championship can watch the games in the venues.

“Happy to confirm that non-playing members of inter-county panels may attend games when the league season starts,” posted Chambers.

“All members of panels make a significant contribution to the performance of their counties. Important this is recognised.”

It wasn’t until the end of November that inter-county training squad members were permitted to go to their team’s matches. From mid-October to the last weekend in November, the number was restricted to the 26 match-day panellists, which had drawn strong criticism from Limerick manager John Kiely.

The GAA had informed counties last week that they were sticking with the previous limit of 40 per county at match games. However, the news from the minister will allow that number to be revised upwards although it is not certain if full management and backroom teams can also be facilitated.