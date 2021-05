Hurling talk typically focuses, these days, on the game’s alteration as a spectacle.

An iconic moment in 2011’s senior final glosses present developments. Kilkenny’s Tommy Walsh lances forward and fetches a Tipperary clearance, as Noel McGrath crumples. Walsh makes ground and switch hits to left half forward, where Henry Shefflin gathers and points for 0-5 to 0-0. Kilkenny are dominant.

But we need to spool back. 15th minute: Jackie Tyrrell fetches, uncontested, a Brendan Cummins puckout. He initiates an attack. The ball breaks around the Tipperary half back line. Michael Cahill is blocked down, attempting a lift and strike clearance. Conor O’Mahony gathers and drives long towards left half forward.

Enter Tommy Walsh, dragon talent.

This passage of play contains many seeds. Your philosophy of hurling will determine whether those seeds became, as of now, dandelions or daisies.

50:50 aerial contests

Majority approach in 2021 seeks to minimise such contests for possession particularly on puckouts. That Tyrrell could so easily snaffle a key Cummins restart (Tipperary were four points down and yet to score) sharpened thought. Limerick’s space creation tactics on their puckout since 2018 derived from Kilkenny’s aerial dominance back in 2011.

Blind clearances

O’Mahony’s clearance, in traditional terms, was a good one. He achieved decent length and did not strike up the centre to a free opponent. Yet a Kilkenny score accrued. Correct option now? Work the ball laterally at the back until a pinpoint clearance to a colleague can be delivered.

Death of tempo

Current patterns could accurately be dubbed ‘the death of tempo’. Attempts at swift clearances (such as Cahill’s lift and strike) are a no-no. Attacks now get built by Limerick and most of the leading counties in a far more programmatic manner. Playing in triangles, creating overloads and carrying the ball have done to tempo what those trumpets did to Jericho.

- You can read the Irish Examiner's 20-page special publication looking forward to the Allianz Hurling League and Championship with your Friday edition of the Irish Examiner in stores or from our epaper site.