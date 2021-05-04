All-Ireland Ladies Football finals set for first Sunday in September

The All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship finals are set to take place on the first Sunday in September after the outline of the 2021 campaign was revealed today.
The LGFA has opted to begin its All-Ireland championships in July after the conclusion of the National Leagues, similar to the GAA but unlike the Camogie Association who are reviewing their plans to run club championships between their inter-county League and Championship after uproar among inter-county players.
The LGFA’s management committee decided to begin the championships on the weekend of July 10/11 after a meeting last Thursday in light of the Government's latest roadmap for reopening society.
The All-Ireland finals are "pencilled in" for Sunday, September 5.
The draws for the 2021 championships will be made shortly – with the 2020 semi-finalists seeded, as they were for last year’s championship.
Counties can commence their club championships when they are knocked out of the All-Ireland series, while it was also decided that the provincial championships will not form part of the All-Ireland inter-county series for 2021.
Provincial championships can be run later in the year, however, if provinces see an opportunity to do so.
An LGFA statement said they also took the decision "to pay match-day player expenses at 30 cents per mile for the travelling teams during the 2021 Lidl National Leagues".
It added: "The LGFA also hopes to have full clarity on the recent Government announcement this week – and will be in a position to announce underage fixtures shortly."