Darren Gleeson: Off-field issues won’t hinder Clare

The internal politics of Clare may be lighting several fires in the county, but it will all be irrelevant to the county hurlers once they take to the Corrigan Park pitch to face Darren Gleeson’s Antrim side.

The Saffrons were newly-minted Joe McDonagh champions in December and face their first big tests in more rarefied air this Sunday, with Gleeson warning that Tony Kelly and company will have paid little heed to the rifts and disputes that engulfed the Banner County this winter.

“They (the Clare players) will be detached from that and they will be insular in their thoughts about what goes on off the field,” Gleeson maintains.

“A lot of players don’t even know what is going on. You are just so focused on what you are doing. You just become insular in what your team goals are and that would be irrelevant to them coming onto the field. Completely irrelevant.

“A lot of the politics of the GAA, players don’t get wrapped up in that. They are dead right too. It won’t be a factor with them.”

He continued: “I know a lot of the lads involved with Clare. I am around Shannon a good bit and you would know what is going on.

“Clare would be fully focused on having a big year. They got a big result last year against Wexford and just didn’t carry it through against Waterford.

“But they are a handful. They are among the top sides in the country.

“That basis of the team that won the All-Ireland in 2013 as a young panel they are coming into their maturity, so they are a real dangerous animal now.”

Gleeson states he will not be using the perceived slight of pundit Dónal Óg Cusack when he compared Antrim’s jump into the top ranks with that over an over-ambitious boxer moving through the weight divisions after their Joe McDonagh final win over Kerry.

“I actually didn’t listen to it. I heard people half-telling me,” he said.

“Dónal Óg is a pundit. He is going to say things and he is completely entitled to his opinion.

“He has his own opinion on the day, whoever else was analysing it has their opinion.

“It doesn’t have any interest to me. I just look at the result at the end of the game. Results of games, that’s all that counts.

“It’s like the scorecard in golf. It’s not ‘how’, it’s ‘how many.’

“We got to lift the trophy. I won’t say he got to go home with the trophy but we got to lift it anyway.”

Gleeson has been keen to hammer home a message to his players that whatever is going on in the outside world, they needed to stop themselves being emotionally drained from the Covid pandemic.

“I said it to the players a couple of months ago: ‘Let’s just detach from it.’

“Just work in the present. Control what we can.

“That’s where I have gone.

“It’s not like I am trying not to get involved in the conversation and of course, no crowds there, if there are 1,000 people in a shopping centre in Belfast then why isn’t there 1,000 people spread out in Corrigan Park?”