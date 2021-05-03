Maor foirne role allowed to continue until Covid restrictions end

Maor foirnes have been given a reprieve as their roles won’t be disbanded until Covid restrictions are lifted.

At Congress in February, delegates agreed that the running selector position would be discontinued. No team official can enter the field of play save for when the referee gives permission for a team medical officer or one authorised official to examine an injured player.

However, the proposal also stipulated it was “to apply upon the cessation of the current Covid-19 protocols”. It means maor foirnes can carry on their duties as before starting from this weekend’s start of the Allianz Hurling Leagues.

According to the GAA’s Official Guide, the maor foirne (assistant to the manager) “may move alongside the sidelines and enter the field of play, as specified hereunder, to make changes and/or to give instructions to players.

“The maor foirne shall enter the field of play through the substitution zone and only when the ball has gone out of play following a score or a ‘wide’ or during a stoppage in play which is called by the referee for medical attention to an injured player.”

It has also been confirmed sin bin offences will only be considered if the fouled player has been denied a goal-scoring opportunity, not the team. A sin bin and a penalty will apply in football and hurling should a defender commit one of a prescribed list of cynical fouls inside the 20-metre line or the semi-circle in front of it.

In determining a goalscoring opportunity in hurling, referees are asked to consider where the foul occurred, how many defenders were between the attacking player and the goals, might another defender have made a tackle before the strike at goal, and how many players are in the area in front of the goal.

According to the new wording of the advantage rule, a referee can only allow play to continue if they believe a goalscoring chance will arise or if it “creates or capitalises on time and space”. If neither arises, the free is effectively considered the advantage.