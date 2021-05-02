Camogie players prepared to boycott National League over fixtures row

Inter-county camogie players are prepared to boycott the upcoming National League if the Camogie Association does not change the current fixtures structure for 2021.

The news this evening followed a second statement in the space of 24 hours from the Camogie Association, this time revealing they would be polling members about the format following disquiet expressed by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

The official inter-county players body reacted positively to that decision to gauge opinion. However, they warned their members will not accept the National League-club championships-inter-county championships schedule agreed on Friday.

“The GPA welcome the Camogie Association’s decision to take seven days to reflect on their proposed season structure,” the statement read. “We are willing to work with them towards finding a satisfactory resolution to allow all players, both club and county, get back on to pitches across the country without any further controversy.

“Players have overwhelmingly voted (84% of 752 players who responded in last 24 hours) that they will not participate in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues should the current season structure be retained. The GPA will represent this view from our members to the Camogie Association.”

The split season model is the strong endorsement of inter-county players, staging the county season first, championship after league, before the club championship season commences.

But there is hope a resolution can be found after what has been considered a conciliatory move by the Camogie Association to review the programme of fixtures should their membership also oppose the current calendar.

Their statement read: “The Camogie Association’s priority is to maximise meaningful games opportunity for all of our members, and to do this in a fair and equitable manner.

“Our proposed fixture list is designed to achieve this. However over the last 48 hours there has been disquiet from the GPA and our inter-county players in relation to our fixture calendar.

“To gain clarity on the path the entire association wants to take during this Covid-19 time, we have decided to poll our members over the next seven days. This poll will be carried out through all camogie clubs, and the result will guide our fixture calendar. Details of this process will follow.”

Despite 82% of inter-county players expressing a preference for the split-season approach, the Camogie Association confirmed the season would break for club championship activity after the completion of the inter-county leagues, which are to start on May 15.

On Saturday, in the wake of heavy criticism they were moved to cite nine reasons why they made the decision to opt for a club before county championship structure in the wake of the criticism. They included the profile of the games, availability of pitches, and the aim to provide matches for as many players as possible.

The GPA have since explained inter-county players wanted a split season for a host of reasons including being able to commit fully to their clubs and ensuring dual players are “not be put in a position of having to choose inter-county football over club camogie or vice versa, or inter-county camogie over club football or vice versa.” Their press release concludes: “We want to see a solution that is in the best interest of all players which we believe the split season provides.”