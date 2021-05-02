Donegal GAA has 'an obligation to assist the government', county chairman says

The Donegal County Board has appealed to the people of the county to adhere to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The 14-day incidence rate of 293.4 per 100,000 population in Donegal on Friday was more than double the national rate of 127.3 with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan not ruling out the possibility of a localised lockdown.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, Independent TD Thomas Pringle, Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh were part of a group from Donegal who met with Holohan, Minister for Heath Stephen Donnelly and Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn on Saturday with talks said to be positive.

“Unfortunately, Donegal has continued to maintain a figure of unacceptable new cases, due to a careless attitude by the minority,” read a statement from county board chairman Mick McGrath.

“The true strength of local sport in our community was really identified when we didn’t have it available over the months of 2020.

"I am appealing and pleading through the many connections within the Donegal GAA Clubs and families to refocus on the negativity and frustrations that Covid has brought to our society, and please refrain from ignoring the advice on social gatherings.

“We have an obligation to assist the Government, the leaders of our Country, and the frontline workers into fighting the Covid in a more sincere way, and let’s show the rest of the country that we can reduce the numbers in Donegal.

“The Donegal GAA will lead the challenge by encouraging all its members to refocus the regulations, the awareness, and the well-advertised prevention methods. This will allow our county to become a summer destination for visitors, and introduce much needed employment for our many club members, and assist a part of normality to return to our county.”

Donegal’s 40 GAA cubs have been encouraged to reinforce the message within their communities and on their social media platforms.

The statement continued: “In addition to the importance from a health and welfare perspective there is also the danger that differential treatment of our county because of a substantial variation in Covid cases per 100,000 could see Donegal, once again, enduring specific lockdown restrictions, including a halt to all sports activities, as the rest of Ireland opens up.”

Donegal’s hurlers are the first side from the county to get into action in 2021 with Roscommon visiting Letterkenny on Sunday in Division 2B, with the senior footballers opening the Allianz League Division 1 away to Tyrone in Omagh on Saturday, March 15. The county's ladies football side host Westmeath on Sunday, March 23, in Ballybofey.