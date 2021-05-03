Dan Morrissey 'fairly happy' with season structure but wants return to round-robin championship

“Needs must” is as good a mantra as any for Dan Morrissey as he discusses the season gone and the season ahead.

We’ll come back to how injuries prompted him to return to a full-back role in late 2020 but as he contemplates another five-round league and knock-out championship he is philosophical about ‘the new normal’ for the summer ahead.

“From a player’s point of view, the more games you can get the better so I was fairly happy with the structure they have guaranteeing five league games and a minimum of two championship games. Players always prefer more games and less training in between.

“Obviously you would like the full rounds of league games and the round-robin Munster championship because all the players love that round-robin series and fans loved it as well. Please God we’ll be around to that again next year. But in terms of the hand the GAA was dealt, I think they couldn’t have done much better in trying to fix the calendar and the club players as well.”

It’s only 14 days today since senior county panels were permitted to return to collective training. Tipperary make the short trip to face the All-Ireland champions in LIT Gaelic Grounds Saturday but you won’t find Morrissey complaining about the short run-in.

“I know managers ideally probably would have liked to maybe have four weeks but given the calendar that they had, and that they had to have the All-Ireland finals played by the middle of August to give club players proper time, I was very happy with the schedules.

“Going back to February and March I would nearly have criticised the GAA for not following up on the elite status a bit more. I thought they could have pushed that a bit more to try to get us back a bit earlier to give the club player a bit more time then. But look, that wasn’t to be.

“In terms of just having the 19 days, every team is in the same boat so it’s not going to advantage for one team over another.

In terms of injuries, it’s not as if players have been doing nothing over the last few months and just are coming back from zero to flat out training. Everyone has been working away by themselves.

A second All-Ireland medal and All-Star award in a different line in 2020 was a most satisfactory return for the Ahane man who returned to the full-back position as a result of injuries to Mike Casey, Richie English and Aaron Costello.

Having the dependable Seán Finn to his right made it easier but to his left Barry Nash, known more as a forward, was learning the ropes.

It wasn’t until the Friday evening prior to the Munster SHC quarter-final against Clare that Morrissey was informed he would be playing full-back. The lack of notice hardly upset him.

“I think the way hurling is nowadays everyone is used to playing different positions because in training you’re exposed to so much both the defending and attacking side of the game. I don’t think there is as big a difference nowadays as there would have been 10 or 20 years ago.

"When you’re in the full-back line, you might find yourself in the half-back line for periods of a game.

“Barry would always have been a forward at under-age and he only moved back into the backs the last year and obviously last year was his first time in the full-back line and he settled in brilliantly. I just think it’s a matter of players being able to adapt. You saw Kyle Hayes going back the backs.”

Not that he would admit it but a return to the half-backs may also make the sin bin less of a concern for Morrissey. The experimental rule bemuses him.

“We haven’t even mentioned it as a group yet. I do think it was probably rushed in. I think it was maybe talked about in the media and it maybe gathered legs because of maybe two or three isolated incidents last year. Then the GAA just felt they had to introduce something. I didn’t think there was a huge need to be changing the rules too much.”

Running so close to the Championship, the league takes on a more developmental hue this year but the competition holds an important place in the evolution of the champions going back to 2018.

“We were stuck in kind of 1B of the league for I think seven, eight years,” recalls Morrissey. “To get over Galway, they were the All-Ireland champions, up in Salthill, that was a big milestone and that kind of gave us the belief that we were able to compete with the top four, five teams.”