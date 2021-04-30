'Some people say we are cursed, we say we're blessed': Mayo release fundraising film

Before a ball is kicked in 2021, Mayo are already tugging on the heartstrings and ensuring that neck hairs are standing to attention.

The county’s passion for football - and pride in their players - is perfectly encapsulated in a specially commissioned new film which was officially launched on Thursday night.

Our Heroes, Our History was produced to help promote the Laochra Mhaigh Eo initiative to fund the resurfacing of MacHale Park.

The premise is simple: Mayo fans all over the globe now have the opportunity to support that endeavour and also honour personal or family heroes on a new tile wall in the stadium.

Ciaran O’Hara, chairperson of the Cairde Mhaigh Éo committee who were tasked with raising funds for the project, explained the background.

“The stadium was redeveloped 12 years ago but the pitch was the one area that was not done.

“The stadium’s groundsmen have been working miracles in recent times and it was always a matter of when rather than if that a job would have to be done on the field.

“We in Cairde Mhaigh Éo wanted to look at something which could act as both a fundraiser and also leave a lasting legacy in the stadium.

“One of the ideas was the creation of a tile wall - something that has been done successfully by many clubs in the Premier League while Leitrim created one at their Centre of Excellence.

“A tile wall like this means that Mayo fans anywhere in the world can both help their county and also remember loved ones or someone special.

“What really appealed was that this offers a chance to honour a personal hero, be that living, deceased, a work colleague, a friend, somebody in a community group, whatever it was.”

A section of the wall is also reserved to honour Mayo’s three All-Ireland winning teams [1936, 1950 and 1951] as well.

And hopefully, as O’Hara pointed out “in the future, other teams as well.”

He explained: “There are three products available: a tile where you choose your inscription and that will be put up when the wall is erected (€250); the second product is a tile and a replica, where you get a copy of the tile for the wall at home (€395); and the third option is the ‘premium’ product which is effectively four tiles, a larger display space, that may suit a business (€1,000).”

He continued: “One of the other things about this fundraiser is the transparency - everything that is raised will be pumped back into the stadium.” The film was considered a key tool in helping to generate interest in the project. Though it was shot before Christmas, it has been released to coincide with Mayo Day 2021.

O’Hara explained: “Liam Brehony came forward with that idea and filming began prior to Christmas. Lorcan Hynes is an award-winning Irish filmmaker who has worked on some high profile commercials and is originally from Foxford. He brought a standard to it that would surpass anything you would normally expect from something like this.

“He scripted it and it is narrated by Páraic Breathnach. It is a wonderful piece of work.”

For more details go to: mayogaa.com/thewall