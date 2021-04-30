GAA remains unsure when inter-county challenge games allowed

The GAA remains in the dark as to when inter-county challenge games will be permitted.

The latest Covid guidelines, announced by the Government on Thursday, did not make any reference to when challenge games at inter-county level will be allowed.

Nore are Croke Park any the wiser as to when inter-county U20 and minor teams may return to training.

“We are currently seeking clarity on these two points and will communicate directly with county secretaries in this context once we receive it,” said a letter, jointly signed by GAA president Larry McCarthy and director general Tom Ryan, to GAA units today.

“In the interim, we would ask for your patience while we complete this work and we look forward to communicating in detail with you all again as soon as possible in relation to the resumption of GAA activity.”

With the Allianz Hurling League throwing in the weekend after next, May 8/9, there is a strong possibility counties will not have an opportunity to play challenge games before commencing their League campaigns.

Kerry hurling manager Fintan O’Connor said earlier this week that challenge games, ahead of the League, would be extremely useful in exposing all panel members to the new sin-bin rule.

Yesterday’s Government announcement gave the green light for outdoor training at adult club level in pods of no more than 15 from May 10, while games will be permitted at all levels from June 7.

“We are currently liaising with the relevant Departments to seek further information on the finer details of what will be permitted at various points in the recovery plan,” continued the letter from the GAA president and director general.

“For the moment, we would ask for your patience in relation to questions you and the broader membership no doubt have in relation to the various return dates and the specifics of what will be allowed. It is our intention to issue a more detailed communication to clubs and counties next week and once further information is available.

"In the interim, we would remind all clubs in the 26 counties of the following: Until May 10, only training for underage teams (non-contact and in pods of 15) is permitted; ‘underage teams’ means any registered team at U-18 level or below; all indoor facilities must remain closed (exception: toilet facilities); fundraising events on GAA property are not currently permitted; gym facilities must remain closed (exception: Senior Inter County players may use their relevant Club Gym for individual training as long as they are following the advice in the Inter County Return to Training and Play document).”