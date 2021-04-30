Doireann O’Sullivan: Camogie and football must work together to avoid fixture clashes

Doireann O’Sullivan hopes the Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football Associations (LGFA) can work together to avoid a repeat of the fixtures crises that have affected dual players in recent seasons.

At the end of last year, the LGFA pushed the Cork-Galway All-Ireland senior semi-final a week back as it was originally slated for the same day as Cork’s senior camogie last-four match with Kilkenny. Had they not done so, five of Cork’s dual players would have had to decide between the codes.

No reassurances were given that such a clash would be avoided in the future, which is worrying for 2020 ladies football captain O’Sullivan. With Cork still having four dual players, she feels the LGFA and Camogie Association should liaise before laying down their 2021 championship fixtures.

“We're hoping that they have discussions beforehand, that it's more pre-empting it than reacting to it when it does happen. We have four girls on the panel who are playing both and it's just not fair on them at all. They're out six nights a week, being pulled in different directions and the least those girls deserve is to have fixtures that suit them.

It doesn't have to be three weeks between a championship game. All they're asking for, which I think is very reasonable, is either a day between matches minimum, hopefully a week.

“I remember playing with Briege (Corkery) and Rena (Buckley) and they'd be playing football in the morning and camogie in the evening. It's gone to such a high level that your body, your mind, you can't do that anymore.

"It would be an unbelievable step forward and a huge progression in terms of women's sport if we could have it that they met before putting pen to paper and putting dates in the calendar, that these issues could be resolved before we ever take off in 2021.”

That there have been no Championship dates or format confirmed as of yet is “frustrating”, says the Mourneabbey woman.

“Even now with things opening, girls want to make plans and stuff. Myself and my sister Ciara are playing inter-county and club football. My other two sisters, Meabh and Roisín, are playing club football so from both sides of it, both club and county players, want fixtures sooner rather than later.”

O’Sullivan does like the shortened schedule of the forthcoming league.

“We have Tipp, Dublin and Waterford in our group. I actually like the idea of having a condensed league. Just for anyone who's — like me — getting a small bit older, it's that bit easier on the body to prepare for those three matches instead of the seven or eight that we used to have.”