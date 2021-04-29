Shane Lowry: JP McManus advised me on how best to support Offaly GAA

Shane Lowry has revealed JP McManus advised him the best way to help Offaly GAA was to invest in its under-age structures.

At the announcement of his five-year financial, advisory and promotional partnership with his native county, the 2019 Open champion told of how he reached out to county chairman Michael Duignan on the evening of Limerick’s All-Ireland SHC win last December.

It followed a congratulatory text message Lowry sent McManus, Limerick GAA sponsor and one of the founding members of the highly successful academy.

“I sent JP a text that night,” he explained. “Said, ‘I’m sure the people of Limerick are very proud, very happy, and very grateful of what you and all your family have done for Limerick and Limerick GAA and Limerick hurling.’

“I did say to him in the text that I’d only love to be able to do something for Offaly some day. JP texted me back and said something along the lines of the under-age system and getting involved in that – that’s what it’s all about. That’s what they looked at, putting good structures in place.”

That same night, Lowry spoke with his father, former Offaly All-Ireland winning footballer Brendan, about the idea of sponsoring the county before he messaged Duignan.

“He’s very passionate about Offaly GAA, always has been. We talked about us both getting involved, our family getting involved, and try and push it that way.

“I texted Michael, I’m sure he (Brendan) did as well. We got the ball rolling there. I met Michael over Christmas. We went out to the Faithful Fields in Kilcormac. It was the first time I’d seen it finished. So it was nice to see that. An amazing facility, probably one of the best training facilities in the country. To have that there, and not have the structures in place to fulfil that facility we have is kind of sad to see.

“I’m going to try and help as much as I can. I think there’s a long road ahead for Offaly GAA but hopefully this is the start of great things. We’re probably not going to see any reward over the next few years but in 10 or 20 years if I could somehow see an Offaly man walk up the steps in Croke Park, I’d probably die a happy man. That’s what this is all about for me.”

The world No 44 golfer’s support is expected to involve the creation of bursaries for up-and-coming players as well as funding assistance for the development of under-age activities across the county. He will also provide motivational talks to development squads.

“I don't just want to put my name to something and then not get involved,” he insisted before adding, “I'd love to be able, once or twice a year, go out to the Faithful Fields and we'll get all the development squads together or something like that.”

The 34-year-old has not set any objectives for his involvement. "I think it's a numbers game and the more people we can get back playing, the more good footballers and hurlers we're going to produce. I'd just love to go back each year and see progress, and progress right now for Offaly GAA isn't trophies, that's not where we're at, progress is the under-age system.

"Look, we've two under-age (minor) sides in Leinster finals last year that unfortunately never got to play, so for me that's progress. If you see stuff like that and under-age development squads doing well, beating the bigger teams. If we put the right plan in place, you can't define progress by results over the next while.”