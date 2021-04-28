Camogie and ladies football await Government clearance for All-Ireland championships

The Camogie Association and Ladies Gaelic Football Association will not release their 2021 Championship plans until the Government provides confirmation that Championship activity can go ahead in the coming months.

The most recent Government guidance pertaining to adult inter-county Gaelic games activity, which came into effect from April 19, states that only training and National League games are sanctioned at present.

Absent from this guidance is mention of Championship activity being permitted and consequently, the CEOs of the Camogie Association and LGFA have stated their respective associations will not be publishing their 2021 Championship schedules until updated Government guidance gives the green light to proceed.

This stance, outlined to the chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee on Sport Niamh Smyth, means inter-county managers and players from both codes will continue to remain in the dark as to when their respective championships will throw-in and in what format.

The GAA, working off the same public health guidance as the Camogie and Ladies Football associations, published its revised master fixture plan for 2021, which included provincial and All-Ireland championship details, on April 8.

“In relation to the Championships, we are currently working on dates. But what we have been working on is what the Government announcements have been, the last Government announcement being adult inter-county going back training and in preparation for the National Leagues. So, it is getting the confirmation that we are moving to the next step,” said LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke.

“We would hope in the next two weeks that we get the announcement that we can proceed with Championships, etc, over the coming months, but [Championship structures] are being worked on behind the scenes with the counties.”

Camogie Association CEO Sinéad McNulty said they too are awaiting updated Government guidance.

“We are all anxiously anticipating the announcements due on Thursday evening as regards to any development in return to sport for adults and the permission to run further competitions,” McNulty remarked.

“So far, we have been given recommendations and guidance to plan for National Leagues and put those structures and dates in place, which we have done, and we have contingency plans depending on the recommendations that come from the Government over the coming weeks.

“Our ambition is to run as many if not all competitions that would normally be scheduled in a year.”

The National Camogie League throws-in on May 15 and concludes on the weekend of June 19/20. May 23 is the start date for the Ladies Football National Leagues, with the finals marked for June 26/27.

McNulty said a challenge for the Camogie Association was the differing public health guidance in the 26 counties and in Northern Ireland concerning Gaelic games activity.

The Camogie Association earlier this month informed inter-county players in Northern Ireland that they must declare for either their inter-county team or their relevant club team. In essence, an inter-county player must stick to one team and not train with both club and county.

“The biggest challenge that we have is the challenge of operating as a 32-county organisation. We operate in two different jurisdictions and right now the Government guidance and the public health guidance of both jurisdictions is dramatically different which causes difficulties for our members.”