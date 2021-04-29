Niall McNamee still dealing with after-effects of ‘scary’ 2019 concussion

Veteran Offaly footballer Niall McNamee has revealed the full extent of the ‘scary’ concussion he suffered in 2019, admitting he’s only now returning to normal.

The prolific forward suffered the brain injury playing for his club Rhode and recalled how at one stage afterwards he burst into tears for no apparent reason on his couch at home.

McNamee, who is committed to another season with Offaly, was treated in hospital and said that throughout 2020 he suffered from bouts of fatigue and is now ‘90% there’ in terms of recovery.

“Last year was tricky enough,” said McNamee, speaking as an ambassador for the Extern Problem Gambling service. “I got a bad concussion in the club championship at home in the semi-final in 2019 and just really struggled with it for the majority of last year.

“I played club championship last year but I suppose I minded it, staying out of tackles and trying to mind it as best I could, taking nights off training if I had to as well. It was difficult, I was getting very tired during days, having to sleep for an hour or two during the day as well.

“I wouldn’t say it’s completely gone, the last few weeks, it comes and goes. I’d say I’m 90% there. It’s scary enough, there’s no doubt about it.

I’ve been knocked out a few times playing games down the years but never had any after-effects, but this one was a tough one to deal with, it was hard to get over it.”

Asked about how the concussion affected his mood, McNamee gave the example of becoming deeply emotional for no reason.

“When I came home from the hospital, two or three days after that I was at home here on a Tuesday or Wednesday, I was sitting on the couch and just started to cry, I just burst out crying for no apparent reason,” he said.

“Herself was here with me, and I was saying, ‘I have no idea why I’m crying’. The pamphlets that they gave me at the hospital, I hadn’t read them but she had and she said, ‘Look, it’s just one of the side-effects, it’s perfectly normal’.

“There were those days where you just feel down, it lasted for a while. It’s difficult because you want to try and snap yourself out of it, and that was the hard thing.”

Rhode and Offaly footballer Niall McNamee. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

McNamee has no major concerns about his long-term health. “The biggest thing really was that it was going to take time,” he said. “You have to just be careful in terms of what you do and your contact and that kind of stuff but no, I wouldn’t be worried about it long-term.”

McNamee also dislocated his finger in training with Offaly last weekend, when his ‘bone came out through the hand’, though said he had it stitched up and should be ‘back 100% in a week or so’.

He remains upbeat generally but has clearly had his challenges while simultaneously trying to recover from a gambling addiction that he faced up to a decade ago. He only recently finished paying off the debts he racked up during that period of his life.

Crucially, McNamee has the tools now to make sure he doesn’t return to that chaotic lifestyle. Even the thought of going back ‘terrifies me’.

“If I was to gamble again, I don’t know if I would stop, I don’t know if I would have the balls to come back and say (publicly) if I had a relapse and then go back to square one and start all over again. To be honest, it just terrifies me the thought of going back and doing it because there are a lot of really good things going on in my life at the moment that I wouldn’t have if I was gambling.”