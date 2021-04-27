Festival of hurling as six games from opening round of National League to be televised

Confirmation of the extensive coverage, while games remain played behind closed doors, came as TG4 announced they are showing 25 matches between now and June 13
Confirmation of the extensive coverage, while games remain played behind closed doors, came as TG4 announced they are showing 25 matches between now and June 13

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 12:43
Joel Slattery

All six matches in the opening weekend of the National Hurling League will be televised, as the new season throws in on May 8.

Confirmation of the extensive coverage, while games remain played behind closed doors, came as TG4 announced they are showing 25 matches between Saturday week and the final round of hurling games on June 13.

TG4 will show at least four live games every weekend during the National League, the Irish language broadcaster added, as they open their coverage with the hurling season's curtain-raiser between Westmeath and Galway (Sat, May 8, 2pm).

Elsewhere that day, Dublin v Kilkenny (3.45) and Tipperary's visit to All-Ireland champions Limerick (5.30) will be shown live on eir Sport.

The following day, Wexford v Laois (1.45) and Cork v Waterford (3.45) will be shown live on TG4 with Clare's visit to Antrim broadcast of the TG4 Player (2pm) with deferred coverage being shown later that evening.

The following weekend will see three football (Tyrone v Donegal, Roscommon v Dublin and Monaghan v Armagh) matches from Division 1 shown as well as the Limerick hurler's trip to Galway.

The Tribesmen's footballers are also on the box that weekend, their visit to Kerry on the Saturday (May 15, 3pm) will be on eir Sport as will the Cork footballers clash with Kildare in Thurles (3.30).

Live Allianz League GAA:

May 8: Westmeath v Galway (hurling, TG4); Dublin v Kilkenny (hurling, eir); Limerick v Tipperary (hurling, eir).

May 9: Wexford v Laois (hurling, TG4); Cork v Waterford (hurling, TG4); Antrim v Clare (hurling, TG4) May 15: Kerry v Galway (football, eir); Cork v Kildare (football, eir); Tyrone v Donegal (football, TG4).

May 16: Roscommon v Dublin (football, TG4) Galway v Limerick (hurling, TG4); Monaghan v Armagh (football, TG4).

May 22: Tipperary v Galway (hurling, TG4); Westmeath v Mayo (football, eir); Donegal v Monaghan (football, eir), Armagh v Tyrone (football, eir).

May 23: Dublin v Kerry (football, TG4); Waterford v Limerick (hurling, TG4); Kilkenny v Wexford (hurling, TG4).

May 29: Armagh v Donegal (football, eir); TG4 game to be confirmed.

May 30: Three TG4 matches to be confirmed.

June 5: Antrim v Wexford (hurling, TG4); Dublin v Clare (hurling, eir); Limerick v Cork (hurling, eir).

June 6: Kilkenny v Laois (hurling, TG4); Galway v Waterford (hurling, TG4); Westmeath v Tipperary (hurling, TG4).

June 12: TG4 will show two National Football League semi-finals from either Division 1 or Division 2.

June 13: TG4 will show a National Football League semi-final from either Division 1 or Division 2 and two Hurling League matches.

All-Ireland winning Waterford full-back Austin Flynn dies

