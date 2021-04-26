GAA return: Glen Rovers among clubs welcoming children back to play

Thousands of children returned to sports on Monday night, with lockdown restrictions finally easing for underage games.

Among those togging out for the first time in months were the boys and girls of Glen Rovers hurling and camogie clubs, at the grounds in Spring Lane in Cork.

“We had three groups back on Monday night — our minors, our camogie academy, and our U13s,” said Des Cullinane of Glen Rovers.

Alice Hickey from Killarney Camogie Club ready to train at Spa GAA field in Killarney on Monday night after outdoor non-contact training recommenced. Photo: Don MacMonagle

“They came into us in their pods, we had all the online medical forms sorted, and there was a great air of excitement.

“We didn’t want to go back 100% either. We wanted it to be nice and relaxed so that the kids enjoy themselves and get back into the swing of things gradually.

“The mentors need the brakes as much as anyone because they’re all bursting to get the kids training, but one upside is we’ve never had so much interest from the senior team in falling in to train teams, they’re bursting to get back onto the field themselves.”

Johnny Kirwan, Glen Rovers under-17s, during the first night back training. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Like clubs all over Ireland, Glen Rovers had to put in work around the facilities to ensure a return to action.

“We had to get the signage up, we’ve had plenty of meetings to make sure everyone is clear on what their roles are and on their responsibilities,” said Cullinane.

“We walked the four pitches the other day and they’ve never looked better. The grass is lush. The only part of the club complex we’ll be opening is one toilet, but it’s all systems go.

On your marks: Paul O'Brien with Killarney Camogie Club players Kathryn Ryan, Tasmin O'Brien, Hannah Ryan, Eabha Lynch, Chloe McCarthy, Anne Hickey, and Tiarna Dinneen as they train at Spa GAA field in Killarney. Photo: Don MacMonagle

“The messages went out to the parents — the kids tog out at home and come down to the grounds on their own, with their own water bottles — so everyone’s been briefed.

There’s obviously going to be scrutiny of sports clubs because nobody wants this to go wrong, and it’s to everyone’s advantage to manage this properly.

“We’re just hoping now the kids come back — we think they will because we’ve had no shortage of contact from them asking when we’ll be back, and the weather is good as well which should hopefully help the cause.”

Robyn Lowry, Weronika Derdowska, Julie McCarthy Coade, and Matilda Goggin of Glen Rovers Camogie under-14s. Picture: Jim Coughlan

The fact that there are no competitive games for a while helps, added Cullinane: “There’s no pressure to get teams right for competition, which is just as well because you’ll have some kids who were doing a bit and following coaching lessons online, and you’ll have some who have done nothing at all but who are just keen to get back playing with their friends.

“And that’s important, too. Some kids haven’t seen some of their friends for a long time, so you’ll have that bit of extra giddiness when they get together again.

“They’ll be like gazelles jumping around the field and we’ll have to get a handle on that as well.”