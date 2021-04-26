GPA throw support behind calls for more substitutes in National League

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have joined the chorus of stakeholders calling for extra substitutes to be permitted in this year’s Allianz Leagues.

As the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) look set to permit more than the regulated five replacements, the GPA made their own submission to Croke Park last week to allow additional subs on the basis of player welfare.

They feel on the basis of the shortened preparation period before the league, three weeks for hurling and four for football, that allowing more players to participate in matches will share the load among team-mates and make the experience more worthwhile for squad members.

Counties such as Donegal and Kerry have contacted the CCCC about the need for more substitutions to help avoid injury and allow managers the opportunity to give players more game-time. Managers like Laois boss Mike Quirke and Mayo’s James Horan have also supported the idea, which was received positively at a conference of county chairpersons last month.

As challenge games are not permitted at present, Limerick’s Billy Lee is also in favour of it.

“You would still hope to have a challenge game before the start of the league but being able to make more subs will let us have a good look at players and hopefully cut down on the amount of injuries.”

Speaking last week, former Galway hurling manager Micheál Donoghue called for unlimited substitutes but a limit of personnel switches is expected to be proposed. It may be that the extra subs, which could be as many as three to bring the total, will only be allowed during the water breaks so as not to increase the amount of stoppages.

Last week, the Camogie Association confirmed inter-county managements will again be able to make eight substitutes per game during the league, which is set to commence in the middle of next month.

Should the number increase to eight for Gaelic football and hurling, it will mean all but three substitutes can be used unless there are blood or head injury replacements where more switches can be made.

Meanwhile, the GAA is expected to provide guidance on new sideline measures now that the role of the maor foirne has been disbanded. It is believed teams will now try and use hurley carriers to pass on information to players.

Counties are permitted two hurley carriers, sharing the same sideline with one positioned between the side’s 20 metre and 45m line and the other stationed between those of their opponents.