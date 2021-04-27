Liam Griffin favours round-robin championship over hurling league

Wexford hurling icon Liam Griffin feels the GAA would be better off proceeding to a round-robin championship rather than engaging in a hurling league which does not have a final scheduled to conclude the competition.

“That would be my preference (a round-robin championship), but the point is we were always great at inventing more tournaments. We never took out matches, we put more into various competitions.

“We’re adding games and adding games, so I think they would have been better going straight to a round-robin championship and let teams get ready for it. I think it’d more inviting, it would have a bigger following, and a lot more people would be interested in it, I would have thought.

“I think what’s happening (with the league) is it’s just giving people matches before the championship. It’s not a true league without a league final. They want games so they’re making up games, and calling it the league, but it’s not the league without a league final.”

Griffin doesn’t support extra substitutions being allowed this season either. Increasing the number of subs in a game to eight has been suggested recently.

“It’d break the momentum of the game if you brought on so many substitutes. It’s a lot. But having said that, in the modern game we’re going to have to get used to the fact that you’ll have to play the panel — managers will certainly have to get used to that.

“You’ll have to start more players and rotate more players, which is good for guys who are emerging on a big panel. They have more of a chance of getting a game.

“Personally I think you should start guys in the league you want to have a look at, and then for the championship you know your top 20, 21 players.

“I think starting them is better than bringing on eight subs.”

The Wexford man says the lockdown training breaches “were dealt with adequately but it did damage.

“I mean, we have double standards all the time in the GAA anyway. It is part of what we do; it is in our DNA.

“We do the cute hoor quite well, to be honest, and we get a good enjoyment and get a good giggle in the dressing room if we have done something that is a little left-field.

“It’s not that it’s evil, it’s a bit of the Irish breaking out in the Irishman. That’s what it is but it was dealt with adequately.

“Having said that, do we do things adequately all the time? Not really. You can get 40 yellow cards in 40 matches and no one ever says boo to you, so we are a bit lax on those areas.”

Griffin identifies certain counties as having particular advantages in preparing players. “Look at Limerick for example. There are three third-level colleges in Limerick City. Now, that might sound nothing, but there is three.

“My son Rory did a study and he showed on that study that Kilkenny had no player more than 15 minutes from training, unless they were in Dublin. Kilkenny was centred in the middle and all of the clubs in surrounding areas had this quick access.

“If you look at Limerick, the amount of people from Limerick that are going to those three universities, and they have got the facilities of those universities.

“That’s a serious advantage. Cork is similar with two third-level institutions because the institutions have been very good at hurling and they have worked very well.

“You could say Dublin the same, but Dublin’s not the same because Dublin tends to get people from all over the country.

“Galway, Waterford the same. I think those third-level institutions are going to impact all inter-county hurling teams now going forward and I think Limerick are proof of that.

“That has impacted on the game. There is no third level in Wexford.

“The Wexford boys go to Cork, and they go to Limerick, and go to Dublin and so forth.”