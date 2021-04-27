Cillian O’Connor: Mayo ‘relish’ edge of knockout football

All-Star Cillian O’Connor reckons Mayo “relish that kind of edge” that is brought about by straight knockout Championship football.

The Connacht champions thrived under the revised arrangements last year when the qualifiers were set aside, marching all the way to the All-Ireland final. The same format is in place for this year’s Championship and with Sligo and Leitrim, two Division 4 teams, on Mayo’s side of the provincial draw, a return to the Connacht final at least is anticipated.

The win-at-all-costs aspect of the All-Ireland qualifiers appeared to suit Mayo in 2016 and 2017 also when they bounced back from provincial defeats to reach the All-Ireland finals.

“I like it,” said ultra-experienced O’Connor of this year’s format. “I know there are pros and cons to both ways.

“It just reminds me of going to games when I was younger, the butterflies you’d have in your stomach, walking up the road, and the packed streets before the game, knowing that the whole thing could be over this evening and the summer is over before it got going. That kind of nerves you had as a kid going to Connacht Championship games is hard to beat.

“And I think it’s true as a player too. There is that extra level of, I don’t want to say anxiety, the excitement really when it’s a knockout, so I enjoy it. Everyone’s different. We relish that kind of edge.”

O’Connor said the experience of losing a fifth All-Ireland final in his career last December hasn’t affected his outlook on the upcoming Championship.

“No, no, to be honest not for me,” he said at the launch of the 2021 Kellogg’s GAA Cul Camps. “Look, there is only one team in any competition that’s going to be the winner at the end of every year. I don’t think everybody else who doesn’t win wants to pack it all in.

“Obviously it was very disappointing last year, we didn’t get what we wanted in the end. It’s definitely not getting any harder for me. It’s probably getting easier if anything when you see the finish line in sight and a few friends having to retire.

“You think: ‘Jesus, this is even more fleeting a career than I thought’ and you have to enjoy it. That is what I tried to do last year and moving forward it’s just trying to appreciate how lucky you are.”