Cillian O’Connor: Mayo ‘relish’ edge of knockout football

“It just reminds me of going to games when I was younger, the butterflies you’d have in your stomach, walking up the road, and the packed streets before the game, knowing that the whole thing could be over this evening and the summer is over before it got going. That kind of nerves you had as a kid going to Connacht Championship games is hard to beat.
“You think: ‘Jesus, this is even more fleeting a career than I thought’ and you have to enjoy it. That is what I tried to do last year and moving forward it’s just trying to appreciate how lucky you are.”
