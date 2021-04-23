GAA faces battle to win kids' hearts and minds back from Match of the Day

Meath senior coach Colm Nally says the GAA has to think outside the box to win the hearts and minds of children after their long lay-off from the sport.

Ahead of the return of under-age training in the Republic of Ireland from Monday, Nally has contributed to a feature focusing on child and youth coaching and training in Saturday's Irish Examiner.

During the lockdown, the former Louth footballer noticed how impressionable children, including his youngest son, were by the Premier League as inter-county GAA ground to a halt at the end of December on the insistence of the Government.

As well as producing a game-based Gaelic football training book, Nally has published training drills on YouTube. To help make up for lost time, he believes Croke Park have to be innovative to keep children playing Gaelic sports.

“By the time we play our first league game, it will be five months since there was a game of live football or hurling on TV. Since the weather’s turned, my youngest fella goes out to the green in front of the house to play soccer and it might be five v five or six v six but before every game they take the knee like they do in the Premier League. That’s what is influencing kids at the moment. They’re seeing no GAA.

“A popular show in our house is ‘The Cycling Goalkeeper’ on YouTube about the Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster who cycles to training and puts a GoPro behind his goals for matches and it’s fascinating. Children are getting their media from different outlets and we need to offer them something tangible like that. The Cúl and summer camps are coming up and we need to see our top inter-county stars more.

“The GAA has to move with the modern trends that engage children. Five months without football on TV is a long time and when I saw my son taking the knee he’s getting his fix from Match of the Day and that.”

