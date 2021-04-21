Gaelic Football Show: Can another one-chance championship deliver a surprise knockout?

Keith Higgins joins Paul Rouse and Oisín McConville to analyse the championship draws and plot the shape of the year to come.
Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 13:29

Plus Keith on retirement, Dublin and Mayo's ongoing quest.

Kerry v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 1 Phase 1 Veteran Kerry defender Peter Crowley retires from inter-county football
A view of Offaly hurling training 20/4/2021 Buzz is back as inter-county managers enjoying the return
'Nothing untoward': Connacht chairman John Murphy dismisses draw claims 'Nothing untoward': Connacht chairman John Murphy dismisses draw claims
Cavan players celebrate beating Donegal 22/11/2020

Ulster SFC: Donegal and Down face long road to final, champs Cavan get tough draw

