Mark Keane faces one-match ban for AFL trip

The Cork star has 24 hours to appeal the decision
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 16: Mark Keane of the Magpies spoils in a marking contest during the 2021 AFL Round 05 match between the West Coast Eagles and the Collingwood Magpies at Optus Stadium on April 16, 2021 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 12:16
Patrick Mulcahy

Collingwood defender and Cork footballer Mark Keane has been offered a one-match suspension for a deliberate trip on West Coast Eagles veteran Josh Kennedy.

The match which took place in Perth, was the first game since the Covid outbreak where an AFL game was a full capacity sellout crowd.

The off the ball incident took place in the second quarter while the pair were deep in Collingwood territory while the ball was in the midfield area. Kennedy did have to leave the field for some medical attention but did return to finish out the game.

The AFL’s Match Review Officer Michael Christian has offered Keane a one-match ban provided he takes an early guilty plea. Based on the available evidence from the game, the incident has been described by Christian as Intentional Conduct, Medium Impact with Body Contact. Keane has 24 hours to appeal it.

Under the 2021 AFL Tribunal Guidelines, if Collingwood were to appeal on behalf of the player and fail to win the appeal, Keane would be liable for at least a two match suspension.

Collingwood lost the game by 27 points on a score of 16.7 (103) to 11.10 (76).

Keane who signed a two year professional contract last October, came to headlines after scoring the winning goal in the 21st minute of extra time in Cork’s Munster Football semi final victory over Kerry.

