Larry McCarthy: Don’t judge the GAA’s Ban by ‘modern standards’

President Larry McCarthy admits the GAA’s infamous Ban would “take a lot of explaining to anyone in today’s world” but hopes it won’t be judged by “modern standards”.

Contributing to a webinar on Monday night hosted by Queens University to mark 50 years since the Ban was deleted from the GAA rulebook in Belfast, McCarthy insisted the rule was initially well-intentioned.

The Cork man recalled attending “a meeting of the Bishopstown club to get rid of it” in the run up to the 1971 Congress, held on Queens grounds.

But he maintained that while it was eventually viewed as a “restrictive, negative ruling” there was a clear and well-meaning rationale behind its original implementation, to help foster the national games.

Monday night’s event also allowed for webinar delegates to recall their own experiences and memories from the Ban era, including a number of inputs from Dublin GAA secretary John Costello.

The experienced official recalled talking to Dublin players from the 1950s and 1960s who were regularly forced to take evasive action when confronted by members of the GAA’s vigilance committees — groups tasked with reporting and suspending GAA members who attended or played foreign games — while walking to soccer games at Dalymount Park.

Costello said that the players would claim they were on their way to the nearby State Cinema and would often be accompanied by committee members to films before leaving afterwards and finally getting to Dalymount for the second-half.

“As somebody who lived through the Ban and who was at a meeting of the Bishopstown club to get rid of it, it does take a lot of explaining to anyone in today’s world,” said McCarthy.

“But I’d be cognisant and careful of looking at these bans and what various administrators did over time through the prism of today and I’d be cognisant that what they were doing at the time was for the betterment of the organisation back in their time and in their culture and in their era.

“Applying modern standards is a little bit iffy in terms of our comments about it.”

Various contributors pointed out that while the Ban was deleted in 1971, its legacy lived on for years afterwards.

One webinar delegate stated: “My late father was very much in support of the Ban. On a Saturday night after a hard day’s work he would fall asleep in the chair. My mother would let me turn the channel to BBC, switch off the volume and watch Match of the Day. The Ban was very much alive in our house in the 1970s.”

Another contributor recalled a “county and provincial” hurler who played hockey under a pseudonym which was accommodated by the local newspaper.

Historian Cormac Moore was the main speaker at the webinar and it was noted how appeals against suspensions for breaking the Ban rarely happened.

One delegate said: “In Antrim, if you were caught you served your six months, no appeal. Speaking from personal experience.”