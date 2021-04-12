Croke Park may host all Leinster Senior Hurling Championship games

Croke Park could again play host to all of the Leinster SHC games as it has been agreed the games will be played at neutral venues.

It remains to be seen if GAA HQ is considered such a venue for the Dublin hurlers but Mattie Kenny’s side did face Laois and Kilkenny in the provincial championship there last year.

As 2020 Leinster finalists, Galway and Kilkenny receive byes to the semi-finals where they will be joined by quarter-final winners — two of Antrim, Dublin, Laois, and Wexford. The quarter-final losers will face off in a preliminary round qualifier with the beaten team demoted to the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2022.

It has also been confirmed the 2020 format will be in operation for the 2021 Leinster SFC. Therefore, last year’s semi-finalists Dublin, Laois, Kildare and Meath will have byes to the quarter-finals. The semi-final draw will take place after the quarter-finals are played. Both draws are set to take place on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Tuesday week.

Meanwhile, the Connacht senior football championship could be the first open draw since 1974 as a result of London and New York not being involved.

The Exile teams did not participate in last year’s competition either. However, the Connacht provincial council worked off the existing draw that had been done for the competition so Galway received a semi-final bye as they were due to face New York and Roscommon were also handed a walkover as their game against London was cancelled.

It means two of Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, and Sligo will face off in a first round game with the winners taking on a team Since 1975, Connacht counties have taken turns to face London in the first round. In 1981, the games switched to Ruislip. New York first played for the Nestor Cup in 1999.