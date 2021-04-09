Sport Ireland grants help Camogie Association record €500k surplus

The Camogie Association recorded a surplus of €536k for 2020, despite their gate receipts income collapsing by 82%.

Sport Ireland grants totalling €1.56m meant the Camogie Association’s overall income of €2.63m for 2020 was greater than the 2019 income figure of €2.56m.

And with expenditure for 2020 falling by €200k on the year previous, the Camogie Association finished a Covid interrupted year with a surplus of just over half a million euro. The €536k figure was more than double the €257k end of year surplus for 2019.

With the concluding stages of last year's National League abandoned and the entire All-Ireland championship played behind closed doors, the association’s gate receipts income for 2020 came in at €69,637. This represented an 82% drop on the 2019 gate receipts total of €384,793.

Sponsorship income for 2020 dropped by €100k to €162,800.

The Camogie Association’s 2020 accounts will be pored over by delegates during tomorrow’s virtual Congress.

A number of proposed changes to the playing rules will also be voted on by delegates, including increased physicality in the tackle; allowing a quick puckout after a wide; a player deemed to be persistently fouling (two deliberate fouls) will be given a 'tick' by the referee, followed by a yellow card if they commit another foul after receiving said tick; allowing a free be taken from the hand if the player is fouled inside their own 45-metre line; outlawing the intentional dropping of the hurley and hand-passed goals; and only one person may stand on the goalline for a penalty.

Kildare native Hilda Breslin will tomorrow take over from Kathleen Woods as Camogie Association president. In her Congress foreword, Woods expressed regret at the competitions that went unfinished last year.

“As an Ard Chomhairle, we had difficult decisions to make, but all of these decisions were guided by the principal of getting as many players back onto the pitch as possible. However, the Covid pandemic thwarted our efforts continuously. To all of our players and clubs who were unable to complete competitions, it is regretted by all in our association and hopefully 2021 will have a busier completed fixtures calendar.”

The Camogie Association has not yet finalised its master fixture calendar for 2021.