GAA and Gardaí to investigate allegations that Monaghan broke training ban 

Monaghan GAA chairman Declan Flanagan has said that, as far as he is concerned, the county is not breaching the ban on collective training.

The Irish Independent today confirmed it had received video footage of a gathering allegedly involving Monaghan footballers training at a GAA venue in the county.

It follows a similar revelation by the paper last week that the Dublin senior footballers had carried out an illegal training session. In that case, the Dublin county board suspended manager Dessie Farrell.

A GAA spokesperson told the Independent it is now investigating the allegation about Monaghan: “As with all of these incidents that are brought to our attention, we will investigate it thoroughly.”

A spokesperson for Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: "Following receipt of an anonymous letter with information regarding this matter, the Department forwarded the information to the GAA, An Garda Síochána, and the Department of Health for their appropriate attention."

A Garda spokesperson also confirmed that “An Garda Síochána is making enquiries into alleged breaches of Covid regulations at a sports grounds in the north of the country”.

However, Flanagan told the Independent he was unaware of any training breaches.

“If it is of a Monaghan training session, I’m not aware of it, because we have been holding fast on going back to training. As far as I’m concerned, Monaghan GAA are not doing any training and I’ll tell you there is very little activity on any pitch in Monaghan.”

Referring to the pitch at Corduff GAA Club, Flanagan said:

“The gates in Cloghan are locked, the only people can get into them is the HSE … and as far as I am concerned there is no training going on in Monaghan with any county team and that is it.”