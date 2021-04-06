Dublin could lose 20% of central commercial income unless they join centralised licensing programme

Counties who are not part of the GAA’s centralised licensing programme (CLP) risk losing 20% of their commercial revenue from Croke Park, the Irish Examiner has learned.
Those county boards who have not signed up, which includes Dublin, will have their slice of centralised sponsorship, broadcasting, ticketing and licensing revenue reduced by a fifth. At last month’s management committee meeting, it was explained that the reduction was proposed for the counties “for the opportunity to enhance their commercial returns by negotiating better deals with Central Council partners or introducing new licensees”.
In 2019, the GAA reaped €19.29m in commercial revenue in contrast to last year when it dropped to €8.654m due to the pandemic. In 2019, Dublin GAA accrued €2.17m from their own sponsors. Their National League share was €417,848 and they also received €185,000 from national sponsors and €37,500 in TV income. Counties who choose to leave the centralised licensing programme will also see their funding cut by 20% “to compensate those remaining” within it. The GAA state their preferred route “is that all counties remain within the CLP and Dublin County Board joins the programme”.
It is also recommended in future no county can agree on a kit manufacturer without it being agreed by the GAA’s management committee and that GAA director general Tom Ryan must be one of the signatories to any deal.
“Agreements only confer exclusivity to the kit manufacturer on the supply of playing kit apparel but may extend to provision of replica jerseys. Any further exclusivities must be agreed by Coiste Bainisti.”
Any counties in the programme using the GAA logo on playing or training gear must have it cleared by management committee. The move comes as the GAA looks to reinforce its brand, commercialise its intellectual property to generate incremental revenue while allowing counties with small commercial value “to have a branded offering in the market beyond their kit deals by being part of the collective”.
Last year, the GAA took 35 successful actions against companies who exploited its intellectual property last year.