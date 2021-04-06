Dublin could lose 20% of central commercial income unless they join centralised licensing programme

Counties who are not part of the GAA’s centralised licensing programme (CLP) risk losing 20% of their commercial revenue from Croke Park, the Irish Examiner has learned.

Those county boards who have not signed up, which includes Dublin, will have their slice of centralised sponsorship, broadcasting, ticketing and licensing revenue reduced by a fifth. At last month’s management committee meeting, it was explained that the reduction was proposed for the counties “for the opportunity to enhance their commercial returns by negotiating better deals with Central Council partners or introducing new licensees”.