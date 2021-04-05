Éamonn Fitzmaurice: GAA should consider delaying Dublin’s return to training after Covid breach

Former All-Ireland winning Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice believes Dublin's sanctioned return to training should be delayed an extra week or two following their Covid breach at Innisfails GAA club.

Fitzmaurice told the Irish Examiner GAA podcast that the punishment should be commensurate with their actions last week.

As an investigation committee commissioned by the GAA looks into Dublin’s early-morning session, Fitzmaurice has expressed sympathy for Farrell.

“In many ways, he’s taken one for the team. The punishment that I thought would have been more, I don’t say appropriate, but certainly would hurt the group more (is that) when everybody else is back training that they weren’t allowed back training for a week or two.

“That’s the thing that would hurt then, that if you were trying to get a step on everybody else the way to stop you is you’re not allowed back training when everybody else is.

“I’m not sure how much the top brass would have an appetite for that or how easy it would be to police it anyway.

“In a way, I feel sorry for Dessie Farrell. I think it’s going to be a tough 12 weeks for him during that suspension.”

Fitzmaurice, who described the training session as “unnecessary” and “arrogant”, outlined why the Na Fianna man will find it challenging not to be able to personally conduct training or attend games.

“He’ll still be able to have an influence in the background and I’m sure everything will be going through him but at the same time, it’s going to be a tough 12 weeks for him in terms of staying away from the group.

“When he comes back in and as you find in any walk of life, the thing is going to tear off without him. It’s not going to wait for Dessie Farrell and when he comes back trying to find his way in the group again it could be challenging the initial couple of weeks.

“But, look, he’s very experienced and I’m sure he’ll get on fine.”

Fitzmaurice says the GAA has to ascertain if the group who gathered in Innisfails were the only Dublin players who did so in the capital last Wednesday morning and how long such sessions have been going on.

“If this is something that has been going on for a month or six weeks, I think it’s a more serious situation than if it was just the first morning of it and they happened to be caught with their pants down.”

Although there is anecdotal evidence of other teams training, Fitzmaurice adds Kerry have not returned to preparing collectively.

“Believe it or not, I do think a lot of counties are adhering to the rules and are not doing the collective sessions. I know Kerry aren’t (gathering) for example.

“When you are doing the thing right then you almost feel like a bit of a fool. You’re looking and saying, ‘Jees, the best team in the country are getting a jump on us’.”