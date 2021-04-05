Stop tinkering with hurling rules, pleads Cork’s Colm Spillane

Cork hurler Colm Spillane is not a fan of the new cynicism rule and said forwards overcarrying possession close to goal needs to be policed as much as defenders preventing goalscoring opportunities by improper means.

The Cork corner-back would prefer if Croke Park stopped “tinkering with the rules the whole time” and believes the cynicism rule, to be trialled in the months ahead, will “take away” from the game.

Spillane described as “very harsh” the punishment of a 10-minute sin bin and the opposition being awarded a penalty, but his greatest concern is how defenders will manage forwards who are being allowed to take up to 11 steps with possession in hand while not tackling them in such a manner that ends with the

defender being temporarily dismissed.

Defenders, said Spillane, are not the only players on the field who should be coming under the spotlight.

“At the moment, and it is kind of a known thing, a forward, they are kind of invited to take a lot of steps if they are near to goal and if there is contact being made. It is like, ‘oh you can allow him to take 10 or 12 steps because there was a hand on his jersey or whatever’. I think there is going to have to be fairness that way too,” reasoned the 27-year-old.

“If forwards are still going to be allowed take nine, 10, 11 steps close to goal, and there is the possibility of a sin bin for 10 minutes, I think it’s going to get very, very tough to defend players close to goal, so they kinda have to look at that aspect too, maybe.

“If he’s only able to take that five or six steps, it’ll work out fine, but if they are going to get away with a lot of steps, it’ll certainly be very, very challenging to try and defend them close to goal.

“I know there has probably been a lack of goals in hurling the last few years and maybe that is why they are looking into it, to create more goals, encourage people to go for goals and stuff.

But, to be honest, I’d prefer they didn’t keep tinkering with the rules the whole time.

Turning to what he deems excessive punishment, the Castlelyons clubman is fearful of hurling games becoming pockmarked with sin bins and teams operating with reduced numbers.

He also disagrees with the semi-circle arc being included in the area of the field where a sin bin and the awarding of a penalty is the punishment for a cynical foul that denies a goal-scoring opportunity.

“I think that’s quite unfair, to be fouled that far out and get a penalty. Fair enough if they want to see more goals and there is a bit of cynicism in the game, but I don’t think anyone wants to watch a match where each team is getting two or three penalties a game.

“I know they are trying to get a fair punishment, but if you go down to 14, it affects the game an awful lot. I don’t think it’ll work out as well as they are hoping. I don’t know if it will help things or not. I wouldn’t personally be a big fan of it. I think it’ll probably take away from the game a small bit.

It’ll be 14 v 14 or 14 v 13. It could very easily happen, especially at the start when players aren’t used to it.

Reflecting on 2020, Spillane said it was “heartbreaking” to be forced out of Castlelyons’ Cork PIHC final appearance after less than a minute of action because of a clean dislocation of his baby finger.

Castlelyons came up short to Blarney in the decider, with injury also ruling Spillane out of Cork’s Munster SHC opener against Waterford — a game the Rebels lost — four weeks later.

“To go off after literally the first puck of the ball was heartbreaking. When you are so geared up for a match and you are feeling perfectly fit, perfectly healthy, and then for a thing like that to happen, it is very hard to make sense of it.

“I was just going up to catch a ball. A Blarney player batted down on my hand. It was a fair bat, in my opinion, because my hand was there. I had a clean dislocation of my baby finger, so basically the baby finger was hanging off. It was only being held on by the skin.”

The secondary school teacher didn’t particularly enjoy last year’s winter All-Ireland championship. With the 2021 edition set to return to the summer months, Cork’s focus, said Spillane, is on ironing out the mistakes that have hurt them in recent years.

“Since 2017, when we have played well and up to the performance levels we’d be happy with, we would fancy ourselves to beat any team. We probably have the best record against Limerick, compared to any other team, over the last three or four years. In the chasing pack [behind Limerick], it is very close.

“We are doing a lot of video analysis and looking back; it is a mistake here or there, or maybe we could have gone for a goal here or there, or just gave away a goal at the wrong time, there has been very little in it in a lot of games. Even the Tipperary game last year, it was really there to be taken.

“The Limerick game two years before that, being five points up. We are just trying to iron out all the mistakes we are making ourselves. Making less mistakes will really be our target for the next year.”