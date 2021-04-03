Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan help Collingwood complete thrilling comeback to make AFLW semi-finals

Collingwood's Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan, and Lauren Magee of Melbourne Demons helped their teams to the semi-finals of the AFLW this morning.
Rowe was involved in the move for the winning goal as Collingwood completed a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback, scoring an unanswered 20 points to win by six.
I swear these are happy tears 🖤🤍 https://t.co/XV1bkK3QTd— Aishling Sheridan (@AishlingSherdo) April 3, 2021
Cavan star Sheridan kicked three behinds and took a game-leading seven marks in the 7.8 (50) to 7.2 (44) victory in front of 3,010 fans at Victoria Park.
It was heartbreak for Rowe's Mayo team-mate Aileen Gilroy, however, as the influential half-back found herself on the losing side.
An early morning thriller for the Sheridan household as @AishlingSherdo and @CollingwoodAFLW booked their prelim final spot 🖤🤍#AFLWFinals | #AFLWPiesNorth https://t.co/GXMLEEKTzu— AFL Women's (@aflwomens) April 3, 2021
Collingwood will now face Orla O'Dwyer's Brisbane Lions next Saturday with a place in the Grand Final up for grabs.
In the other qualifying final, Melbourne Demons advanced to a semi-final against Ailish Considine's Adelaide Crows.
With Niamh McEvoy left out and Sinead Goldrick injured, Magee was the sole Irish representative in the Melbourne team that saw off Fremantle Dockers 5.10 (40) to 3.5 (23) at Caseys Fields.
Magee and her fellow defenders hadn't much to do at times as Fremantle failed to score a goal until a third-quarter revival brought them back from 19 down to within four of Melbourne.
But as in the second quarter, Fremantle were held scoreless in the fourth as Melbourne stretched away for a 17-point win.