GAA expect Dublin to enforce Dessie Farrell's 12-week ban

Dublin will be expected to ensure Dessie Farrell fully complies with his 12-week ban and does not attend training sessions and games before it elapses on June 24.

As the GAA’s own investigation into Dublin’s training breach begins, the county board will be reminded by Croke Park they will be wholly responsible for their senior football manager adhering to the suspension.

In the past, managers have found ways around such penalties - sitting in a specially-constructed box in the press box of Wexford Park, Davy Fitzgerald was able to take in Wexford’s 2017 Leinster semi-final win over Kilkenny despite being suspended for eight weeks. However, the fact Dublin have handed down the ban to Farrell themselves means there is unlikely to be room for interpretation.

It is believed the Dublin management committee have punished Farrell under Rule 7.2 (e) of the GAA’s Official Guide - “misconduct considered to have discredit the Association” - as was the case for Cork and Down senior football managers Ronan McCarthy and Paddy Tally in January. The effects of the ban “means suspension from all functions, privileges and competitions under the Association’s control, but not from membership of the Association.”

Dublin, who are also expected to be stripped of home advantage for their first home league game which could be a Division 1 South game against Galway, risk further sanctions should Farrell attend team activities. In the event they fail to do so, they too could be charged with bringing the game into disrepute and risk a minimum suspension, fine or disqualification.

Selector and former Dublin forward Mick Galvin is expected to assume managerial duties until Farrell returns prior to the start of the Leinster championship. If the 2020 managerial team are in place again this season, he will be assisted by Shane O’Hanlon, Brian O’Regan, Darren Daly and Bryan Cullen.

The speed at which Dublin acted to issue the 12-week ban to Farrell is understood to have been welcomed by Croke Park officials who were in dialogue with the Dublin County Board executive on Thursday morning.

However, Croke Park are to utilise the same sub-committee commissioned by the Central Competitions Control Committee that recommended the punishments to Cork and Down for their training breaches in January.

While it has been reported that the scheduled return of senior inter-county training on April 19 hasn’t been jeopardised by Dublin’s actions, there remains concern among GAA leaders that another breach could compel either the Government to delay the start date or the GAA themselves to postpone it.

Meanwhile, full control of Roscommon GAA’s finances have been returned to the county by the interim finance committee appointed by Croke Park. The body was established in 2017 to assist Roscommon who in recent years required former manager Kevin McStay to pay for hotel bills and gym membership before being recompensed.

As the county looks to commencing capital development works at Dr Hyde Park and the Dermot Earley Centre of Excellence in the near future, they will shortly appoint a new finance committee this year as well as an audit committee including external independent members.

The net €2 million raised by Club Rossie in the past three years has been instrumental in the county turning around their dire financial situation. “As a county we found ourselves in a very challenging financial position in 2017,” said county chairman Brian Carroll in a press release. “Since then, with the help of the interim finance committee, we worked together to get our financial situation back on track.

“I want to thank everyone in Club Rossie, the members of the interim finance committee, members of the county and management committees, all our clubs, our two main sponsors Seán Mulryan and Tom Hunt and all our other sponsors for their continued support in reaching this milestone.”

Elsewhere, Longford’s Brid McGoldrick will chair the GAA’s national fixtures oversight committee. The Killoe Young Emmets clubwoman will also serve on the central fixtures analysts committee, which will be chaired by Meath’s Conor O’Donoghue. David Hassan and Liam Keane will remain as chairs of the standing playing rules and rules advisory committees respectively, Frank Murphy again a member of both bodies.

Standing playing rules committee: David Hassan (St Mary’s, Banagher, chairperson); GPA representative to be confirmed; Frank Murphy (Blackrock); Alex McQuillan (Con Magees, Glenravel); JJ Carroll (St Mary’s, Asdee); Tom Hunt (Mullingar Shamrocks); Marty Duffy (Enniscrone/Kilglass), Cliodhna O’Connor (Naomh Mearnóg).

Rules advisory committee: Liam Keane (Blackhall Gaels, chairperson); Pat Teehan (Coolderry); Margaret Doyle (St Mary’s, Rosslare); Dan McCartan (Saval); Frank Murphy; Simon Moroney (Éire Óg, Ennis); John Costello (Erin’s Isle).

Audit committee: Pádraig Ó Ceidigh (An Spideal, chairperson); Paul O’Sullivan (Management Committee); Brian Conroy (Parnells); Roisín O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Colin Morgan (Ramor United); Mike O’Donoghue (Valentia/Glenflesk); Fiona Hamilton (Camogie Association).

Central referees appointments committee: Marty Duffy; Pat Horan (St Rynagh’s).