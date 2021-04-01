AIG refuse to comment on Dublin restriction breach

AIG refuse to comment on Dublin restriction breach
Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 21:39
John Fogarty

Dublin GAA sponsors AIG have refused to comment about the confirmed Covid-19 restriction breach by several of the senior footballers.

The Irish Examiner sought reaction from the global insurance company to the report that several members of Dessie Farrell’s panel had met in Innisfails GAA club in North Dublin on Wednesday morning.

The training session, which is also the subject of enquiries by An Garda Síochána, would have not have been covered under the GAA’s player insurance policy as it has been suspended until official collective inter-county training resumes on April 19 in and club training across all ages in the six counties from April 12.

AIG, who also sponsor the New Zealand Rugby team, have been associated with Dublin GAA going back to November 2013 when they took over from Vodafone. As well as the county’s football and hurling teams, they sponsor all ladies football and camogie sides.

A statement from An Garda Síochána read: “An Garda Síochána is making enquiries into reports of alleged breaches of Covid regulations.

“The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020, as amended, are currently in force.

“Regulation 11 places restriction on training events. Regulation 11 is not declared to be a penal regulation. If Gardaí identify potential breaches of the public health regulations (travel restrictions) a fixed payment notice may be issued where appropriate.”

More in this section

Dessie Farrell AIG/Dublin GAA Media Briefing John Fogarty: That it's Dublin makes it all the worse
Longford Slashers v Rathnew - AIB Leinster Senior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final Michael Moynihan: This is not, ultimately, a Dublin issue or a GAA issue. It is a moral issue
Carlow v Dublin - Bórd na Móna O'Byrne Cup Group B Anthony Rainbow: Midweek games 'would be quite difficult' for GAA players
#dublin gaa
Dessie Farrell 5/12/2020

Dublin GAA preempt Croke Park by banning Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices