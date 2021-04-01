AIG refuse to comment on Dublin restriction breach

Dublin GAA sponsors AIG have refused to comment about the confirmed Covid-19 restriction breach by several of the senior footballers.
Thesought reaction from the global insurance company to the report that several members of Dessie Farrell’s panel had met in Innisfails GAA club in North Dublin on Wednesday morning.
The training session, which is also the subject of enquiries by An Garda Síochána, would have not have been covered under the GAA’s player insurance policy as it has been suspended until official collective inter-county training resumes on April 19 in and club training across all ages in the six counties from April 12.
AIG, who also sponsor the New Zealand Rugby team, have been associated with Dublin GAA going back to November 2013 when they took over from Vodafone. As well as the county’s football and hurling teams, they sponsor all ladies football and camogie sides.
A statement from An Garda Síochána read: “An Garda Síochána is making enquiries into reports of alleged breaches of Covid regulations.
“The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020, as amended, are currently in force.
“Regulation 11 places restriction on training events. Regulation 11 is not declared to be a penal regulation. If Gardaí identify potential breaches of the public health regulations (travel restrictions) a fixed payment notice may be issued where appropriate.”