John Fogarty: That it's Dublin makes it all the worse

“There but by the grace of God,” was the general reaction among Dublin’s rival counties to the news they had allegedly breached the Covid-19 training restrictions.

No schadenfreude. No “serves them right”. No begrudgery. Just relief that it was Dublin who were caught and not them. Not that all of them are training. But they know there have been situations over the last 12 months when the actions of managements and players may have been considered to be contravening the actual, if not the spirit of, the training ban.

Last June, Waterford manager Liam Cahill explicitly told the Irish Examiner that managers would breach the inter-county training ban up to September 14. “If anybody is naive enough to think that inter-county managers are not going to try and assemble their players on the odd occasion during that period well then they’re really not in tune with what’s going on.”

In January, Meath’s Andy McEntee told this newspaper that he supported the training ban “so long as the same rules apply to everybody, I don’t mind. It was a concern for me through the initial lockdown because I am aware not everybody abided by the rules, some high-profile enough teams.”

The circumstances have changed since last year, though, as the country’s Covid situation has become graver. And if the Irish Independent story of Dublin gathering hasn’t, as the GAA feared a training breach would, put the return of play in “serious jeopardy”, it may serve as a powerful warning to teams to keep their noses clean ahead of the official return on April 19.

At the same time, when some of the greatest Gaelic football team of all time are resorting to trying to get ahead of everyone else just hours after the GAA insisted compliance was necessary for the season to begin three months late, the example set is dreadfully poor.

Not just in a GAA sense but a societal one too. In this third lockdown, we’ve long since laughed off the line that we’re in all this together, but Dublin, these exemplars of best practice, humility and order, have shown it.

Maybe there is a part in all of us that admire what they did — what harm were they actually doing themselves or anyone exercising in the outdoors? But given the status several of these men hold, they and their manager Dessie Farrell really should have known better.

Back to the GAA ramifications of the rendez-vous off the Malahide Rd and the fact champions are seen to be cutting corners is a massive knock to their reputation. When Dublin are blessed with advantages other counties can only dream of, this illegitimate headstart also flies in the face of the long-held belief they don’t train as much as others.

As one prominent football figure said of Wednesday morning’s training session, “They don’t have to do that to win again.”

Yet there were apologists for their behaviour across social media throughout the day. “Some lads just playing a bit of ball” was the refrain of some. The Dublin senior footballers aren’t just some lads and some lads don’t congregate at dawn to play a bit of ball.

Early morning training has been the norm for Dublin going back to Pat Gilroy’s era, but in this instance it seemed as if the timing of it in Innisfails GAA club was a form of subterfuge.

Assessing the Cork and Down breaches in January, GAA director of club, player, and games administration Feargal McGill described them as “the most disappointing thing I’ve seen in nearly 20 years of administration”. What must he think of this latest alleged contravention?

It would seem the special three-person body commissioned by the Central Competitions Control Committee to investigate the Cork and Down situations will be deployed once more irrespective of Dublin GAA’s own internal investigation.

Dublin GAA have rightfully taken a great sense of pride in this fabulous team of theirs. With no shortage of ammunition, their chief executive John Costello fired at their detractors and begrudgers during the 2010s, often hitting the target.

But there could no retaliation here.

Rest assured though, the backlash will follow the backlash and the preposterous notions of dumping Dublin out of the Championship for their wicked ways will make way for more reasonable shouts such as punishing them like Cork and Down and moving on and hoping that this doesn’t stall the season.

The embarrassment is and will be acute for Farrell. As a former Gaelic Players Association chief executive, the optics associated with putting his players in harm’s way are even less pretty.

Thrown under the bus? Taking one for the team? Whatever tickles your fancy, but if Dublin weren’t going to do it, the GAA were.

This, too, is most awkward for brand Dublin, for sponsors AIG to be associated with a gathering that couldn’t be insured and for the GAA whose blue-eyed boys have thumped them in the solar plexus just as they were beginning to lift themselves from the floor.

It’s not enough to say Dublin aren’t an exception. It’s because they are exceptional that makes this sorry episode all the worse.